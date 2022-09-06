(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central picked up a 119-50 win over Abraham Lincoln in KMAland girls swimming on Tuesday.
Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins led the Titans with both claiming a pair of individual championships. Brown won the 200 freestyle (2:15.06) and 400 freestyle (4:45.74), and Collins was the winner of the 50 freestyle (28.83) and 100 freestyle (1:03.90).
Other individual championships for LC came from Abby Hoss in the 200 IM (2:49.35), Mia Hansen in the 100 butterfly (1:16.76) and Hannah Steinmetz in the 100 backstroke (1:13.97). Hoss, Brown, Steinmetz and Claire Crilly teamed up to win the 200 medley (2:15.94) while Collins, Hoss, Hansen and Brown swam to a win in the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.09) and Hannah Gann, Crilly, Steinmetz and Lexie Starkevicius were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:40.63).
Abraham Lincoln’s Aurora Miller grabbed the only win of the meet for the Lynx in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.03).
