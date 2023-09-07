(KMAland) -- Lewis Central beat AL while Sioux City Metro won over Fort Dodge and Algona in KMAland swimming on Thursday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 133 Abraham Lincoln 17
Lewis Central claimed wins in every event with Sydnie Collins taking a pair of individual victories — the 400 freestyle (5:02.20) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.53).
Mia Hansen (200 freestyle, 2:29.14), Anissa Schnackel (200 IM, 2:46.50), Emma Gordon (50 freestyle, 31.68), Ainsley Lockey (100 butterfly, 1:15.25), Madeline Knispel (100 freestyle, 1:06.20) and Kennedy Zahner (100 backstroke, 1:17.71) all won individual events of their own.
The Titans added three relay wins with Emma Johnson, Zahner, Hansen and Quincy O’Donnell teaming up to win the 200 medley (2:26.24), Lucy Lynch, Hannah Gann, Johnson and Lockey swimming to a win in the 200 freestyle relay (2:19.00) and Jadyn Huisman, Schnackel, Gordon and Hansen were also winners in the 400 freestyle relay (4:54.15).
Find the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 66 Fort Dodge 32
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 79 Algona 19
Sioux City Metro put together another dominant performance in a triangular with Fort Dodge and Algona.
Addison Oelke won the 200 free (2:00.71) and 100 backstroke (1:03.38), Natalie Patee claimed the 200 IM (2:12.89) and 100 free (53.28) and Grace Aesoph picked up the 50 free (25.79) and 100 butterfly (1:05.35). Olivia Ten Napel also won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.55).
SCM picked up victories in the three relays — the 200 medley in 1:52.40 (Patee, Ten Napel, Oelke and Aesoph), the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.21 (Patee, Erin Mahoney, Aesoph and Oelke) and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:59.12 (Brigid McGowan, KayLynn DeBates, Mahoney and Ten Napel).
Find the complete results from the meet below.
