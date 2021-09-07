(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central was a winner over Abraham Lincoln, 106-63, in KMAland swimming action on Tuesday.
Mia Hansen and Kylee Brown had four wins each for Lewis Central. Brown won the 50 and 100 freestyle and swam for the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Hansen was the champion in the 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle and was also on two relays — the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Hannah Steinmetz had wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and was on the 200 medley relay. Other individual winners were Abby Hoss in the 200 IM and Sydnie Collins in the 100 breaststroke. Both Hoss and Collins were on the 200 freestyle relay.
Other winning relay members for LC included Katie Ramos, Kaylee Johnson and Emma Gordon. View the complete results from the meet below.