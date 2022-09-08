(KMAland) -- The Sioux City Metro swim team had another strong showing in a contest against Algona and Fort Dodge on Thursday.
Sioux City Metro won the 200 medley with Natalie Patee, Alice Mahoney, Addison Oelke and Grace Aesoph in 1:55.26 and 400 medley with Aesoph, Erin Mahoney, Patee and Oelke in 3:50.61.
Sioux City Metro also won four individual events. Patee won the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.10) and 200-yard freestyle (2:01.27), Oelke won the 200-yard IM (2:16.38) and Olivia Delarosa won the 500-yard freestyle (5:35.33).
View the full results here.