KMAland Swimming

(KMAland) -- The Sioux City Metro swim team had another strong showing in a contest against Algona and Fort Dodge on Thursday. 

Sioux City Metro won the 200 medley with Natalie Patee, Alice Mahoney, Addison Oelke and Grace Aesoph in 1:55.26 and 400 medley with Aesoph, Erin Mahoney, Patee and Oelke in 3:50.61. 

Sioux City Metro also won four individual events. Patee won the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.10) and 200-yard freestyle (2:01.27), Oelke won the 200-yard IM (2:16.38) and Olivia Delarosa won the 500-yard freestyle (5:35.33). 

View the full results here. 

Download PDF Ft. Dodge vs Algona vs Metro.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.