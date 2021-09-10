(Fort Dodge) -- The Sioux City Metro swimming team competed at Fort Dodge on Thursday.
They won six events on the evening including the 200-yard medley (Grace Aesoph, Bridgid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis and Brecken Baller), 200-yard freestyle (Maria McGowan, Brigid McGowan, Aesoph and Baller).
Individually, Sioux City received titles from Baller in the 200-yard (2:20.77) and 100-yard butterfly (1:03.27), Olivia Delarosa in the 500-yard freestyle (5:41.93). Aesoph also won 100-yard backstroke (1:06.21).
