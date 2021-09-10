Swimming.jpg

(Fort Dodge) -- The Sioux City Metro swimming team competed at Fort Dodge on Thursday. 

They won six events on the evening including the 200-yard medley (Grace Aesoph, Bridgid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis and Brecken Baller), 200-yard freestyle (Maria McGowan, Brigid McGowan, Aesoph and Baller). 

Individually, Sioux City received titles from Baller in the 200-yard (2:20.77) and 100-yard butterfly (1:03.27), Olivia Delarosa in the 500-yard freestyle (5:41.93). Aesoph also won 100-yard backstroke (1:06.21).

View the full results below. 

Download PDF Sioux City vs. Fort Dodge Swimming -- Varsity

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.