(KMAland) -- The 10th Annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon/Half Marathon was a warm one, highlighted by some strong performances from KMAland runners. And all while doing it for a good cause.
"It was a good day," SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner said. "The runners had a positive experience on the shaded Wabash Trace. Good times this year."
Warner says this year's event -- dedicated to military, first responders and healthcare workers -- has special meaning because it falls on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
"Every time it falls on 9/11, we pay tribute to the first responders and military," she said. "This year, we added healthcare workers, too. We had taps, a moment of silence and the National Anthem to remember all of those who died on that tragic day and those who served and sacrificed."
For the first time in eight years, the race had a new champion. Omaha native Brett Rosauer posted a blazing-fast time of 2:37:25 in the 51-runner field, dethroning seven-time champion Cory Logsdon, who did not enter this year's marathon.
"He did a great job," Warner said about Rosauer. "He has run about six or seven marathons and runs all the time. We are happy to welcome a new winner."
Shenandoah's Jia Xuan Huang took top honors in the female division with a time of 3:26:58, finishing with the fourth-best overall time. Huang is no stranger to success at her home relay, and Saturday's victory was not her first title.
"This is my seventh year overall in the marathon," she said. "Today was hot, and I was slower today."
Jason Downing (Bellevue), David Vifquain (Lincoln) and Graig Skartvedt (Ashland) also posted top five times on Saturday.
In the Relay Marathon, the "Mixed Nuts" team of Sidney's Randi Shirley, Justin Shirley, Terry Travis and Kayla Clark took top honors.
"It was warm and more humid than I figured it would be," Travis said. "But we've been training for this, so we were fine."
Saturday's title, which came in 3:30:52, is the group's fifth.
"Everyone in Shenandoah takes great pride in the race, and the trail is always in great condition," Justin Shirley said. "We just leave it all out there. We know our limitations and pace. It's pretty much max effort the entire time.
Current Wartburg runner and former Madrid cross country standout Sean McDermott won the 100-contestant Half Marathon in a time of 1:17.47 while Emalie Clement (Omaha), Kevin Brown (Adair), Brian Butts (Omaha) and Luiz Ruiz (Sidney) were second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
With the 10th running of a KMAland staple in the books, Warner is thankful for all the volunteers that made the event possible such as the staff at the Depot for hosting the awards, announcer Chris Savary, the Shenandoah Street Department, Shenandoah City Manager AJ Lyman, Parks & Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer, Co-Directors Chris Sherman and Becca Castle, as well as the numerous community members and law enforcement officials that helped coordinate the event's logistics. SCIA, Bank Iowa and Invenergy were among the event's sponsors.
"We really appreciate them," she said. "It brings in a lot of people from out of town and helps our local economy. It's a great way to show off the Wabash Trace and Shenandoah."
With the 2021 version of the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon/Half Marathon and Relay is over, Werner says she's already looking forward to the 2022 edition.
"We always reassess to see what we can do to make it better next year," she said. "We take a breath and try to make it better next year."
Click below to view some interviews from Saturday's event. Full results from the event can be found here.