(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson will play for a medal at the Class B state tennis tournament.
Causgrove and Robinson — seeded 10th — grabbed two wins in the opening day of the tournament on Thursday. The duo then lost in a quarterfinal to the No. 2 seeded team from Grand Island Central Catholic.
Causgrove and Robinson will play Friday with a chance to finish as high as fifth. Check out the Nebraska City results from the state tournament on Thursday below.
No. 1 Singles
First Round: Nathan Dia, Nebraska City lost to No. 7 Austin Staab, Grand Island Central Catholic (6-1, 6-0)
No. 2 Singles
First Round: Landen Clark, Nebraska City lost to No. 11 Noah Corey, Grand Island Central Catholic (6-0, 6-0)
No. 1 Doubles
First Round: No. 10 Connor Causgrove/Anthony Robinson def. Grant Swanson/Cade Chiles, Lincoln Northwest (6-2, 6-1)
Second Round: No. 10 Causgrove/Robinson def. No. 7 Trace Egge/Brock Heusinkvelt (6-0, 6-1)
Quarterfinal: No. 10 Causgrove/Robinson lost to No. 2 Bowdie Fox/John Kenna, Grand Island Central Catholic (6-1, 6-0)
No. 2 Doubles
First Round: Zachary Ackerman/Eli Davis, Nebraska City def. Dale Kolker/Nino Demo, South Sioux City (6-1, 6-1)
Second Round: Ackerman/Davis, Nebraska City lost to No. 1 Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook (6-1, 6-1)