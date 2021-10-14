(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove clinched a medal at the Nebraska State Tennis Tournament on Thursday.
The Pioneers duo won their first two matches — 6-1, 6-3 over Brownell-Talbot/Concordia and 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 over Holdrege — before a 6-0, 6-2 loss to top-seeded McCook. Poggemeyer and Causgrove will meet Elkhorn North on Friday.
Also, the No. 2 doubles team of Elijah McNeely and Anthony Robinson won one match not he day. McNeely and Robinson beat South Sioux City (6-2, 6-0) before falling to another McCook duo (6-4, 6-4).
Both Keno Schuldt and Braydon Thornton lost their opening round matches to seeded opponents in No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. View the complete results from the state tennis tournament linked here.