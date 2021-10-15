(KMAland) -- A Nebraska City pair grabbed a state medal while a Maryville duo is assured of a medal of their own at their respective state tennis meets.
Maryville’s Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin went 2-1 at the Missouri state doubles tournament on Friday. Skidmore and Cullin won their first match in straight sets, lost their second in two and then won their first consolation match to move into the medal rounds on Saturday. View the bracket linked here.
Nebraska City’s Connor Causgrove and Caleb Poggemeyer dropped a 9-7 match to Elkhorn North and then lost 8-2 to Lincoln Christian in the 7th place match. View the bracket linked here.