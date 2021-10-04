KMAland Tennis.jpg
Photo: sabelskaya

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls advanced in districts while the Nebraska City boys showed strong at their conference tournament on Monday in KMAland tennis.

GIRLS: Maryville 5 Benton 2 (Class 1 District 16 First Round) 

1D (M): Arianna Skidmore/Lauren Cullin def. Maddie Burright/Natalie Johnson (8-2)

2D (B): Kally Horn/Danielle Baig def. Athena Groumoutis/Jewl Galapin (8-1)

3D (M): Alyssa Pace/Dakota Haughey def. Kendall Buntin/Vivi Woodson (8-4)

Singles: Pace def. Buntin (6-3, 6-1), Groumoutis lost to Burright (2-6, 4-6), Skidmore def. Horn (0-6, 6-4, 10-4), Haughey def. Woodson (6-4, 6-4)

BOYS: Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

According to a Twitter report, Nebraska City went 3-1 vs. Beatrice and 3-1 vs. Ralston.

