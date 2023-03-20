KMAland Tennis Monday

(KMAland) -- The Savannah boys tennis team opened the season with a tight loss to Bishop LeBlond on Monday.

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 5 Savannah 4 

1S (S): Noah Gould def. Tripp Helsel (9-8)

2S (S): Cale Higer def. Noah Stevenson (8-3)

3S (BL): Kaider Baer def. Connor Herbert (9-8)

4S (BL): Cole Stevenson def. Connor Engel (8-2)

5S (S): Jack Knorr def. Trey Icke (8-6)

6S (BL): Brady Rocha def. Tyler Foster (8-6)

1D (S): Noah Gould/Jack Knorr def. Tripp Helsel/Trey Icke (8-6)

2D (BL): Noah Stevenson/Cole Stevenson def. Connor Herbert/Connor Engel (8-5)

3D (BL): Kaiden Baer/Brady Rocha def. Cale Higer/Tyler Foster (8-6)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.