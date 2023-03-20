(KMAland) -- The Savannah boys tennis team opened the season with a tight loss to Bishop LeBlond on Monday.
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 5 Savannah 4
1S (S): Noah Gould def. Tripp Helsel (9-8)
2S (S): Cale Higer def. Noah Stevenson (8-3)
3S (BL): Kaider Baer def. Connor Herbert (9-8)
4S (BL): Cole Stevenson def. Connor Engel (8-2)
5S (S): Jack Knorr def. Trey Icke (8-6)
6S (BL): Brady Rocha def. Tyler Foster (8-6)
1D (S): Noah Gould/Jack Knorr def. Tripp Helsel/Trey Icke (8-6)
2D (BL): Noah Stevenson/Cole Stevenson def. Connor Herbert/Connor Engel (8-5)
3D (BL): Kaiden Baer/Brady Rocha def. Cale Higer/Tyler Foster (8-6)