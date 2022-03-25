(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls tennis team took second at their home tournament on Friday.
The Pioneers finished behind Omaha Bryan, who claimed the title.
Valerie Benny took second at No. 1 singles with wins over South Sioux City's Alejandra Limon-Camarena (8-0) and Benson's Eh Moo Hsa (8-1) before losing to Bryan's Raquel Burton (8-4) in the finals. Emily Breazile was second in No. 2 singles with wins over South Sioux City's Itzel Gonzalez (8-4) and Benson's Eh Ler Paw (8-4). Breazile lost to Bryan's Amber Roth (8-5) in the finals.
In doubles action Grace Ragland and Kaitlyn Howard took second at No. 1 with 8-1 wins over South Sioux City and Benson. Grace McNeely and Sophi Barrientos were the No. 2 doubles champions with wins over South Sioux City (6-0), Bryan (8-2) and Benson (8-1)