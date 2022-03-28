Lewis Central Titans

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central boys tennis opened their season with a 9-0 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Christian Jensen, Payton Fort, Colby Souther, Drew White, Preston Kathol and Broedy Johnson all went 2-0 for the Titans. View full scores below:

1S: Christian Jensen def. Ryan Smith (8-1)

2S: Payton Fort def. Derek Runions (8-3)

3S: Colby Souther def. Jace Mundt (8-3)

4S: Drew White def. Gavin Belt (8-0)

5S: Preston Kathol def. James Collins (8-2)

6S: Broedy Johnson won (8-0)

1D: Jensen/Souther def. Smith/Mundt (8-2)

2D: Fort/Kathol def. Runions/Belt (8-2)

3d: White/Johnson won (8-0)

