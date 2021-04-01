(KMAland) -- Clarinda won tight battles with LC, Glenwood boys swept TJ and LeMars girls and boys took down Cherokee on Thursday in KMAland tennis.
GIRLS: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
Clarinda Coach Randy Pullen: “For a young team, this was a huge win to gain confidence.”
The final doubles pair was down 5-2, won four in a row and then traded games until the seven-point tiebreaker. Results:
1S (C): Mayson Hartley over Lanee Olsen (8-4)
2S (C): Taylor Cole over Katelyn Rodenburg (8-4)
3S (C): Brooke Brown over Maddie Parker (8-5)
4S (LC): Oasis Opheim over Paige Barr (8-6)
5S (LC): Emily Burns over Emma Stogdill (8-5)
6S (LC): Addee Murray over Ellison Lovett (8-5)
1D (C): Hartley/Cole over Olsen/Opheim (8-3)
2D (LC): Rodenburg/Parker over Brown/Barr (8-3)
3D (C): Stogdill/Lovett over Burns/Murray (9-8, 7-1 TB)
GIRLS: LeMars 5 Cherokee 4
LeMars singles winners: Caroline Meis (10-3), Claire Blezek (10-4), Cadyn Wilhelm (11-9), Hannah Albrecht (10-3)
LeMars doubles winners: Blezek/Albrecht (10-4)
BOYS: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
Clarinda singles winners: Nathan Brown (8-5), Lance Regehr (8-3), Kale Downey (8-3)
Clarinda doubles winners: Brown/Regehr (8-6), Downey/Luke Baker (8-5)
LC singles winners: Ethan Edwards (8-1), Payton Fort (8-0), Drew White (8-4)
LC doubles winners: Edwards/Fort (8-2)
BOYS: Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
1S (G): Teagan Matheny over Derek Runions (8-0)
2S (G): Logen Clark over Jace Mundt (8-4)
3S (G): Tyler Harger over Jaiden Belt (8-1)
4S (G): Josh Nieman over Gaven Belt (8-0)
5S (G): Trice Buchanan over Ryan Smith (8-5)
6S (G): Bryant Keller over James Collins (8-2)
1D (G): Matheny/Clark over Runions/Mundt (8-0)
2D (G): Harger/Nieman over Belt/Belt (8-2)
3D (G): Buchanan/Keller over Smith/Collins (8-1)
BOYS: LeMars 9 Cherokee 0
1S (L): Kaden Winger over Jacob Kohn (10-0)
2S (L): Matt Ahlers over Will Lugar (10-1)
3S (L): Michael Meis over Jacob Hodgdon (10-1)
4S (L): Jaxon Baumgartner over Cole Timmerman (10-3)
5S (L): Ryan Brown over Andrew Creel (10-1)
6S (L): Samuel Bowen over Tanner Woodall (10-2)
1D (L): Winger/Bowen over Kohn/Lugar (10-1)
2D (L): Ahlers/Meis over Hodgdon/Timmerman (10-1)
3D (L): Baumgartner/Brown over Creel/Woodall (10-2)
