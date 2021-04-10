(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig edged past St. Albert to win the Fillies Tennis Invitational on Saturday.
The rundown from Saturday in KMAland tennis:
Fillies Tennis Invitational
Denison-Schleswig scored 13 points to edge St. Albert for the Fillies Tennis Invitational championship on Saturday. St. Albert had 12 points while Shenandoah finished with eight and Glenwood had seven.
St. Albert won both singles championships with Landry Miller besting Jessica Sun of Shenandoah in the No. 1 championship (6-4, 6-3) while Allison Narmi cruised to a championship at No. 2 singles, including a championship win over Denison-Schleswig’s Hannah Weber, 6-1, 6-0.
Denison-Schleswig, meanwhile, won the doubles championships. Paola Martinez and Kiana Schulz teamed to win No. 1 doubles, winning 7-6, 6-3 in the final over Alexis Narmi and Anna Schewe of St. Albert. In No. 2 doubles, Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez were winners, picking up the championship over Maya Silvius and Riley Wiese of Glenwood (4-6, 6-3, 7-6).
