(KMAland) -- The Heelan girls and Maryville boys were winners in KMAland tennis on Wednesday.
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
1S (H): Chloe Best def. Sophia Guntren (8-4)
2S (SBL): Alivia Wolf def. Molly McCarthy (8-4)
3S (SBL): Chloe Goldsmith def. Olivia Venne (8-5)
4S (H): Lilly Friis def. Madison Wilcoxon (8-5)
5S (SBL): Olivia Wegner def. Ellen Halbur (8-1)
6S (H): Anna McCarthy def. Olivia Delarosa (8-6)
1D (H): Best/McCarthy def. Guntren/Wilcoxson (8-5)
2D (H): Venne/Friis def. Goldsmith/Peyton Pruehs (8-4)
3D (H): Halbur/McCarthy def. Wegner/Delarosa (9-7)
BOYS: Maryville 9 Benton 0
1S (M): Mitchell Meyers def. Sutton Redemer (8-0)
2S (M): Matt Goodridge def. Trenton Mull (8-2)
3S (M): Carson Kempf def. Ethan Colwell (8-1)
4S (M): Kason Teale def. Christian Shelton (8-0)
5S (M): James DiStefano def. Ethan Duncan (8-4)
6S (M): Justin Staples def. Carson Bremer (8-0)
1D (M): Meyers/Kempf def. Redemer/Colwell (8-1)
2D (M): Goodridge/DiStefano def. Mull/Shelton (9-8, 7-2 TB)
3D (M): Teale/Staples def. Duncan/Bremer (8-1)
