(KMAland) -- The Heelan girls and Maryville boys were winners in KMAland tennis on Wednesday. 

GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 

1S (H): Chloe Best def. Sophia Guntren (8-4)

2S (SBL): Alivia Wolf def. Molly McCarthy (8-4)

3S (SBL): Chloe Goldsmith def. Olivia Venne (8-5)

4S (H): Lilly Friis def. Madison Wilcoxon (8-5)

5S (SBL): Olivia Wegner def. Ellen Halbur (8-1)

6S (H): Anna McCarthy def. Olivia Delarosa (8-6)

1D (H): Best/McCarthy def. Guntren/Wilcoxson (8-5)

2D (H): Venne/Friis def. Goldsmith/Peyton Pruehs (8-4)

3D (H): Halbur/McCarthy def. Wegner/Delarosa (9-7)

BOYS: Maryville 9 Benton 0 

1S (M): Mitchell Meyers def. Sutton Redemer (8-0)

2S (M): Matt Goodridge def. Trenton Mull (8-2)

3S (M): Carson Kempf def. Ethan Colwell (8-1)

4S (M): Kason Teale def. Christian Shelton (8-0)

5S (M): James DiStefano def. Ethan Duncan (8-4)

6S (M): Justin Staples def. Carson Bremer (8-0)

1D (M): Meyers/Kempf def. Redemer/Colwell (8-1)

2D (M): Goodridge/DiStefano def. Mull/Shelton (9-8, 7-2 TB)

3D (M): Teale/Staples def. Duncan/Bremer (8-1)

