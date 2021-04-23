(KMAland) -- St. Albert swept Harlan, LC girls beat Denison-Schleswig, TJ’s girls nabbed a win and Maryville’s boys showed well at Lafayette on Friday in KMAland tennis.
GIRLS: St. Albert 6 Harlan 3
Landry Miller, Allison Narmi and Alexis Narmi all had 2-0 nights for St. Albert while Erica Rust posted a 2-0 evening for Harlan. Results:
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Alli Owens (8-2)
2S (SA): Allison Narmi def. Josie Knudsen (8-1)
3S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Grace Coenen (8-0)
4S (H): Erica Rust def. Anna Schewe (8-2)
5S (H): Sammy Swenson def. Georgie Bohnet (9-7)
6S (SA): Lily Barnes def. Mallory Mulligan (8-3)
1D (SA): Miller/All. Narmi def. Knudsen/Liz Devine (8-1)
2D (SA): Ale. Narmi/Schewe def. Owens/Casey Kohl (8-6)
3D (H): Coenen/Rust def. Bohnet/Barnes (8-6)
BOYS: St. Albert 7 Harlan 2
Jeff Miller, Carter White, Dan McGrath and Cole Pekny all went 2-0 for St. Albert on the night. Andrew Andersen topped Harlan with a 2-0 evening. The results:
1S (SA): Jeff Miller def. Brock Bruns (8-4)
2S (SA): Carter White def. Mitchell Rueschenberg (8-4)
3S (SA): Dan McGrath def. Stephen Leinen (8-4)
4S (SA): Cole Pekny def. Tytan Frohlich (8-4)
5S (H): Andrew Andersen def. Reese Pekny (8-3)
6S (SA): William Tallman def. Nolan Blum (8-5)
1D (SA): Miller/White def. Bruns/Rueschenberg (8-2)
2D (SA): McGrath/C. Pekny def. Leinen/Frohlich (8-5)
3D (H): Andersen/Blum def. R. Pekny, Tallman (8-4)
GIRLS: Lewis Central 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
Lewis Central’s Lanee Olsen, Maddie Parker, Oasis Opheim and Alexis Opheim all went 2-0 to lead the Titans in a Hawkeye Ten Conference win. The results:
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Paola Martinez (8-1)
2S (DS): Kiana Schulz def. Katelyn Rodenburg (8-3)
3S (LC): Maddie Parker def. Hailey Meseck (8-2)
4S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Hannah Weber (8-2)
5S (DS): Evelyn Lopez def. Emily Burns (9-7)
6S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Abby Gehlsen (8-6)
1D (LC): Olsen/O. Opheim def. Martinez/Schulz (8-5)
2D (LC): Rodenburg/Parker def. Meseck/Weber (8-3)
3D (LC): Burns/A. Opheim def. Gehlsen/Lopez (8-4)
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City East 3
Chloe Alley, Lana Brannen and Rukhshona Muidinoza were all 2-0 to lead TJ in the victory. Sioux City East’s Ivy Mehlhaff added a 2-0 night for the Black Raiders. The results:
1S (SCE): Ivy Mehlhaff def. Faith Christensen (8-0)
2S (TJ): Chloe Alley def. Lucy Mehlhaff (8-5)
3S (TJ): Aaliyah Neve def. Ainsley Hays (8-4)
4S (SCE): Faith Tenhulzen def. Audrey VanSoelen (8-1)
5S (TJ): Lana Brannen def. Gracie Bruening (8-3)
6S (TJ): Rukhshona Muidinoza def. Jennifer Herrera (8-0)
1D (SCE): Mehlhaff/Mehlhaff def. Christensen/Neve (8-2)
2D (TJ): Alley/VanSoelen def. Hays/Tenhulzen (8-3)
3D (TJ): Brannen/Muidinoza def. Bruening/Herrera (8-5)
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
Heelan’s Anna McCarthy and Megan Bauer were the leaders with 2-0 nights while TJ’s Aaliyah Neve was the lone 2-0 for the Yellow Jackets. Results below:
1S (H): Chloe Best def. Faith Christensen (8-5)
2S (H): Molly McCarthy def. Chloe Alley (8-6)
3S (TJ): Aaliyah Neve def. Olivia Venne (8-3)
4S (H): Ellen Halbur def. Audrey VanSoelen (9-7)
5S (H): Anna McCarthy def. Lana Brannen (8-4)
6S (H): Megan Bauer def. Nehirin Lemes (8-1)
1D (TJ): Christensen/Neve def. Best/McCarthy (8-4)
2D (TJ): Alley/VanSoelen def. Venne/Halbur (8-3)
3D (H): McCarthy/Bauer def. Brannen/Muidinoza (8-4)
BOYS: LeMars 5 Sergeant Buff-Luton 0
1S (L): Kaden Wingert def. Collin Schaar (8-0)
2S (L): Matthew Ahlers def. Derek Mohr (8-0)
3S (L): Michael Meis def. Hayden Gamble (8-0)
4S (L): Kade Calhoun def. Hayden Gamble (8-0)
1D (L): Jaxon Baumgartner/Ryan Brown def. Schaar/Mohr (8-0)
BOYS: Lafayette Tournament
Flight A Singles: Matt Goodridge (Maryville) placed second with a 4-1 record.
Flight B Singles: James DiStefano (Maryville) placed second with a 4-1 record
Flight A Doubles: Mitchell Meyers/Carson Kempf (Maryville) placed second with 4-1 record.
Flight B Doubles: Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples (Maryville) went 5-0 to place first.
