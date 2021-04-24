(KMAland) -- The Atlantic boys finished third at the Trojan Tournament on Saturday.
The Trojans scored 21 points and tied with Newton. Grant Sturm was the champion at No. 1 singles. Ethan Sturm took top honors at No. 2 singles. The duo of Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton finished sixth at No. 1 doubles.
Kuemper scored 19 points. Carter Soppe took sixth at No. 1 singles. The duo of Luke Hicks and Sam Janssen were third at No. 1 doubles. Will Pugh and Gus Collison finished second at No. 2 doubles.