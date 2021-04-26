(KMAland) -- Creston, Lewis Central, Atlantic and Kuemper picked up sweeps, St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig split and the TJ girls and boys were also winners in KMAland tennis on Monday.
GIRLS: Creston 6 Clarinda 3
Maddie Frey and Karly Calvin had 2-0 nights for Creston in the victory. Clarinda's Taylor Cole put together a 2-0 evening for the Cardinals. Full results:
1S (CR): Maddie Frey def. Mayson Hartley (8-3)
2S (CL): Taylor Cole def. Morgan Driskell (8-4)
3S (CR): Karly Calvin def. Brooke Brown (8-4)
4S (CR): Sam Dunphy def. Paige Barr (9-7)
5S (CR): Halle Evans def. Emma Stogdill (8-3)
6S (CR): Jess Eblen def. Ellison Lovett (8-6)
1D (CL): Hartley/Cole def. Driskell/Dunphy (8-5)
2D (CR): Frey/Calvin def. Brown/Stogdill (8-0)
3D (CL): Barr/Lovett def. Evans/Eblen (8-5)
BOYS: Creston 7 Clarinda 2
James Kunz, Avery Fuller and Foster McCutchan all went 2-0 for Creston in the Hawkeye Ten win. Full results:
1S (CR): James Kunz def. Nathan Brown (11-10, 7-3 TB)
2S (CR): Jeremy Rutz def. Lance Regehr (10-3)
3S (CL): Kale Downey def. Daniel Merritt (11-9)
4S (CR): Avery Fuller def. Cyrus Lawrence (10-0)
5S (CR): Nate Wells def. Luke Baker (10-4)
6S (CR): Foster McCutchan def. Sant Dow (10-2)
1D (CR): Kunz/Merritt def. Regeher/Downey (10-5)
2D (CL): Brown/Baker def. Rutz/Wells (10-5)
3D (CR): Fuller/McCutchan def. Dow/Conner Pullen (10-1)
GIRLS: Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 0
All six of Lewis Central’s players went 2-0 on the evening. “Really proud of how our girls executed and persevered in the heat,” Coach Aaron Rodenburg commented to KMA Sports. View the full results below:
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Ashley Goy (8-2)
2S (LC): Katelyn Rodenburg def. Rylie Morgenstern (8-2)
3S (LC): Maddie Parker def. Madeline Becker (8-6)
4S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Maya Silvius (8-5)
5S (LC): Emily Burns def. Riley Wiese (8-1)
6S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Mackenzie Woods (8-2)
1D (LC): Olsen/O. Opheim def. Goy/Morgenstern (9-7)
2D (LC): Rodenburg/Parker def. Becker/Silvius (8-4)
3D (LC): Burns/A. Opheim def. Wiese/Woods (9-8, 7-5 TB)
BOYS: Lewis Central 5 Glenwood 4
Lewis Central’s night was led by 2-0 evenings from Payton Fort and Drew White, and Glenwood’s Teagan Matheny and Tyler Harger were also 2-0. Full results below:
1S (G): Teagan Matheny def. Christian Jensen (8-6)
2S (G): Tyler Harger def. Ethan Edwards (8-3)
3S (LC): Payton Fort def. Josh Nieman (8-3)
4S (G): Logen Clark def. Broedy Johnson (9-8, 7-3 TB)
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Ben Batten (8-2)
6S (LC): Drew White def. Trice Buchanan (8-6)
1D (G): Matheny/Harger def. Jensen/Southern (8-5)
2D (LC): Edwards/Fort def. Nieman/Clark (8-4)
3D (LC): Johnson/White def. Batten/Buchanan (8-5)
GIRLS: Atlantic 7 Harlan 2
Tessa Grooms, Nellie Grooms, Genevieve Martinez and Olivia Engler posted 2-0 days for the Trojans in the win. View the complete results below:
1S (A): Tessa Grooms def. Liz Devine (9-7)
2S (A): Nellie Grooms def. Alli Owens (8-2)
3S (A): Genevieve Martinez def. Josie Knudsen (8-4)
4S (A): Olivia Engler def. Casey Kohl (8-2)
5S (H): Grace Coenen def. Addi Schmitt (8-3)
6S (H): Erica Rust def. Aspen Niklasen (8-5)
1D (A): Grooms/Grooms def. Devine/Knudsen (8-1)
2D (A): Martinez/Engler def. Owens/Kohl (8-1)
3D (A): Schmitt/Molly McFadden def. Coenen/Rust (8-4)
BOYS: Atlantic 9 Harlan 0
Atlantic grabbed a sweep in singles and doubles. Full results:
1S (A): Grant Sturm def. Brock Bruns (6-2, retired)
2S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Mitchell Rueschenberg (10-1)
3S (A): Bodie Johnson def. Stephen Leinen (10-5)
4S (A): Dayton Templeton def. Tytan Frohlich (10-1)
5S (A): Hunter Weppler def. Andrew Andersen (10-8)
6S (A): Bryan York def. Nolan Blum (10-4)
1D (A): Sturm/Sturm def. Rueschenberg/Leinene (10-2)
2D (A): Johnson/Templeton def. Frohlich/Andersen (10-0)
3D (A): Weppler/York def. Blum/Keston Francois (10-7)
GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Denison-Schleswig 4
Landry Mliler, Alexis Narmi and Anna Schewe led St. Albert with 2-0 nights while Evelyn Lopez and Abby Gehlsen went 2-0 for the Monarchs. Full results:
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Paola Martinez (8-2)
2S (DS): Kiana Schulz def. Allison Narmi (8-3)
3S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Hailey Meseck (8-6)
4S (SA): Anna Schewe def. Hannah Weber (8-2)
5S (DS): Evelyn Lopez def. Georgia Bohnet (8-6)
6S (DS): Abby Gehlsen def. Lily Barnes (8-6)
1D (SA): Miller/All. Narmi def. Martinez/Schulz (8-1)
2D (SA): Ale. Narmi/Schewe def. Meseck/Weber (8-2)
3D (DS): Lopez/Gehlsen def. Bohnet/Barnes (9-8, 8-6 TB)
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 8 St. Albert 1
Seven different Monarchs contributed to the win, including 2-0 nights for Harrison Dahm, Adolfo Vargas and Carson Seuntjens. St. Albert’s Jeff Miller handed Colin Reis his first career loss.
1S (SA): Jeff Miller def. Colin Reis (8-2)
2S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. Carter White (8-4)
3S (DS): Adolfo Vargas def. Dan McGrath (8-1)
4S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Cole Pekny (8-1)
5S (DS): Isaac Leinen def. Reese Pekny (8-3)
6S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Owen Galus (8-0)
1D (DS): Reis/Dahm def. Miller/White (8-3)
2D (DS): Vargas/Seuntjens def. McGrath/C. Pekny (8-2)
3D (DS): Connor MacGregor/Braden Curnyn def. R. Pekny/Galus (8-1)
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Edmond 1
Samantha Tidgren, Jordan Schwabe, Alyssa Brant, Vanessa Breedlove and Sophia Rohe all went 2-0 for the Knights. Full results:
1S (KC): Samantha Tidgren def. Sydney Engels (8-0)
2S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Leah Neverman (8-0)
3S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Ashlyn Headlee (8-1)
4S (KC): Vanessa Breedlove def. Lilly Kalacia (8-3)
5S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Katie Flaherty (8-2)
6S (SE): Anna Kalacia def. Keziah Janssen (8-6)
1D (KC): Tidgren/Schwabe vs. Engels/Neverman (8-4)
2D (KC): Brant/Breedlove def. Headlee/L. Kalacia (8-2)
3D (KC): Rohe/Heidi Kraus def. Flaherty/A. Kalacia (8-1)
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Edmond 1
Ten different Kuemper athletes contributed in the win. Full results:
1S (KC): Luke Hicks def. Joseph Li (10-6)
2S (KC): Samuel Janssen def. Lucas Kornder (10-0)
3S (KC): Carter Soppe def. Emanuel Perry (10-0)
4S (KC): Blake Pottebaum def. Drew Anderson (10-0)
5S (KC): William Pugh def. Casten Wacholtz (10-0)
6S (KC): Gus Collison def. Drew Stanek (10-0)
1D (SE): Li/Kornder def. Jared Hausman/Josh Langel (10-1)
2D (KC): Hans Kraus/Jair Tiefenthaler def. Perry/Anderson (10-0)
3D (KC): Jared Craig/Carter Allman def. Wacholtz/Stanek (10-3)
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 5 South Sioux City 4
1S (SSC): Maggie Hansen def. Faith Christensen (8-3)
2S (TJ): Chloe Alley def. Hannah Strom (8-5)
3S (TJ): Aaliyah Neve def. Karina DeLaTorre (8-5)
4S (SSC): Mattison Wendt def. Audrey VanSoelen (9-8, 7-5 TB)
5S (SSC): Darla Dumo def. Lana Brannen (8-1)
6S (TJ): Rukhshona Muidinoza def. Yatziri Loya Barraza (8-1)
1D (SSC): Hansen/Strom def. Christensen/Neve (8-4)
2D (TJ): Alley/VanSoelen def. DeLaTorre/Wendt (8-3)
3D (TJ): Brannen/Muidinoza def. Dumo/Loya Barraza (8-3)
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 6 Audubon 0
Ryan Smith, Jace Mundt and Jaiden and Gavin Belt were all 2-0 for the Yellow Jackets. Full results:
1S (TJ): Ryan Smith def. Eli Deist (8-1)
2S (TJ): Jace Mundt def. Tyler Rugaard (8-4)
3S (TJ): Jaiden Belt def. Connor Christensen (8-4)
4S (TJ): Gavin Belt def. Jake Lauritsen (8-5)
1D (TJ): Smith/Mundt def. Deist/Rugaard (8-3)
2D (TJ): Belt/Belt def. Christensen/Lauritsen (8-2)
BOYS: LeMars 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
1S (L): Kaden Wingert def. Jacob Liewer (8-1)
2S (L): Matt Ahlers def. Luka Ernesti (8-2)
3S (L): Michael Meis def. Jason Breen (8-2)
4S (L): Jaxon Baumgartner def. Carter Kuehl (8-3)
5S (L): Ryan Brown def. Nathan Lawler (8-0)
6S (L): Kade Calhoun def. Nick Miller (8-2)
1D (L): Ahlers/Meis def. Liewer/Ernesti (8-0)
2D (L): Wingert/Calhoun def. Breen/Kuehl (8-5)
3D (L): Baumgartner/Brown def. Lawler/Miller (8-2)
