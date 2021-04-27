(KMAland) -- AL’s boys won the city title, Glenwood and Shenandoah & Red Oak and Clarinda split, Atlantic got a sweep and wins for LC, Creston & Denison-Schleswig girls and SW Valley, Kuemper and Denison-Schleswig boys on Tuesday in KMAland tennis.
GIRLS: Glenwood 6 Shenandoah 3
Coryl Matheny and Riley Wiese both went 2-0 to lead Glenwood to the Hawkeye Ten win. Jessica Sun topped Shenandoah’s night with a 2-0 mark. Full results:
1S (S): Jessica Sun def. Ashley Goy (8-0)
2S (G): Rylie Morgenstern def. Erin Baldwin (8-6)
3S (G): Madeline Becker def. Paige Gleason (8-4)
4S (G): Maya Silvius def. Libby Ehlers (8-0)
5S (G): Coryl Matheny def. Emma Olson (8-1)
6S (G): Riley Wiese def. Vesta Bopp (8-3)
1D (S): Sun/Gleason def. Goy/Morgenstern (9-8, 7-5 TB)
2D (S): Baldwin/Olson def. Becker/Silvius (8-5)
3D (G): Matheny/Wiese def. Ehlers/Cheyenne Gough (8-1)
BOYS: Shenandoah 5 Glenwood 4
Andrew Lawrence and Eli Schuster posted 2-0 marks for Shenandoah while Glenwood’s Teagan Matheny and Bryant Keller were also 2-0. View the full results:
1S (G): Teagan Matheny def. Reed Finnegan (10-8)
2S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Tyler Harger (10-0)
3S (S): Josh Schuster def. Josh Nieman (10-3)
4S (S): Eli Schuster def. Logen Clark (10-5)
5S (S): Quentin Slater def. Ben Batten (10-7)
6S (G): Bryant Keller def. Dylan Gray (10-6)
1D (G): Matheny/Harger def. Finnegan/J. Schuster (10-2)
2D (S): Lawrence/E. Schuster def. Nieman/Clark (10-6)
3D (G): Batten/Keller def. Slater/Gray (11-9)
GIRLS: Red Oak 5 Clarinda 4
Jessica Lukehart and Anna Grizzard were 2-0 for Red Oak in the tight win to remain unbeaten. Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were both 2-0 for Clarinda. Full results:
1S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Rhenn Rolenc (8-6)
2S (C): Taylor Cole def. Tessa Rolenc (8-0)
3S (C): Brooke Brown def. Brooklyn Johnson (8-6)
4S (RO): Jessica Lukehart def. Paige Barr (8-1)
5S (RO): Anna Grizzard def. Emma Stogdill (8-2)
6S (RO): Merced Ramirez def. Ellison Lovett (8-0)
1D (C): Hartley/Cole def. R. Rolenc/Ramirez (9-7)
2D (RO): Lukehart/T. Rolenc def. Brown/Stogdill (8-4)
3D (RO): Grizzard/Johnson def. Barr/Lovett (8-1)
BOYS: Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1
Clarinda’s Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr, Kale Downey and Luke Baker all went 2-0 to lead the Cardinals. Full results:
1S (C): Nathan Brown def. Max DeVries (10-3)
2S (C): Lance Regehr def. Tyler Strunk (10-1)
3S (C): Kale Downey def. Corbin Wolfe (10-9, 7-3 TB)
4S (C): Luke Baker def. Jonah Wemhoff (10-4)
5S (C): Sant Dow def. Nate Ernst (10-1)
6S (C): Connor Pullen def. Xavier Ross (10-1)
1D (C): Regehr/Downey def. Strunk/Ernst (10-2)
2D (C): Brown/Baker def. DeVries/Braden Woods (10-2)
3D (RO): Wolfe/Wemhoff def. Dow/Pullen (10-7)
BOYS: Council Bluffs City Tournament
Abraham Lincoln won the city championship, claiming titles at No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles and 2 and 3 doubles. The Lynx point total of 12 landed ahead of St. Albert’s 21 and Lewis Central’s 22. Thomas Jefferson totaled 35.
AL’s singles titles were from Chris Wailes (No. 3), Jude Ryan (No. 4), Ty James (No. 5) and Braden Mohr (No. 6). Carter James and Wailes were No. 2 doubles champions, and Mohr and Ty James won the No. 3 doubles spot.
St. Albert was led by Jeff Miller and Carter White, who won at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles championship.
AL’s Dalton Pregon and Carter James were runners-up at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Pregon and Ryan were second at No. 1 doubles. Lewis Central’s Broedy Johnson, Colby Southern and Drew White took second at No. 4, 5 and 6 singles, and St. Albert’s Dan McGrath was the runner-up at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Lewis Central’s Ethan Edwards and Payton Fort and Johnson and White were second at No. 2 and 3 doubles.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 6 Kuemper Catholic 3
Emily Burns and Alexis Opheim were 2-0 for Lewis Central in another big Hawkeye Ten dual win. Kuemper’s Jordan Schwabe led the Knights with a 2-0 night of her own. Full results:
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Samantha Tidgren (8-3)
2S (K): Jordan Schwabe def. Katelyn Rodenburg (8-5)
3S (K): Alyssa Brant def. Maddie Parker (8-4)
4S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Vanessa Breedlove (8-4)
5S (LC): Emily Burns def. Sophia Rohe (8-6)
6S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Keziah Janssen (8-1)
1D (K): Tidgren/Schwabe def. Olsen/O. Opheim (9-8, 7-4 TB)
2D (LC): Rodenburg/Parker def. Brant/Breedlove (8-6)
3D (LC): Burns/A. Opheim def. Rohe/Janssen (8-6)
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Harlan 0
All six of Denison-Schleswig’s players went 2-0 to send the Monarchs to yet another dominant victory. Full results:
1S (DS): Colin Reis def. Brock Bruns (10-5)
2S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. Mitchell Rueschenberg (10-3)
3S (DS): Adolfo Vargas def. Stephen Leinen (10-2)
4S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Tytan Frohlich (10-0)
5S (DS): Isaac Leinen def. Andrew Andersen (10-4)
6S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Noah Blum (10-0)
1D (DS): Dahm/Reis def. Bruns/Rueschenberg (10-5)
2D (DS): Seuntjens/Vargas def. Frohlich/Leinen (10-3)
3D (DS): Leinen/Johnson def. Andersen/Blum
GIRLS: Atlantic 8 Audubon 1
Tessa and Nellie Grooms, Genevieve Martinez, Olivia Engler and Addi Schmitt were all 2-0 for Atlantic in the dominant win. Full results:
1S (AT): Tessa Grooms def. Kya Petersen (8-3)
2S (AT): Nellie Grooms def. Aleah Hermansen (8-3)
3S (AT): Genevieve Martinez def. Kate Tessman (8-1)
4S (AT): Olivia Engler def. Rachel Heuss (8-0)
5S (AT): Addi Schmitt def. Jill Denny (8-3)
6S (AU): Sophie Sebetka def. Aspen Niklasen (8-2)
1D (AT): Grooms/Grooms def. Petersen/Hermansen (8-4)
2D (AT): Martinez/Engler def. Tessman/Denny (8-3)
3D (AT): Schmitt/Molly McFadden def. Heuss/Sebetka (8-2)
BOYS: Atlantic 6 Audubon 0
1S (AT): Clevi Johnson def. Eli Deist (8-3)
2S (AT): Bryan York def. Tyler Rugaard (8-1)
3S (AT): Nate McClean def. Connor Christensen (8-2)
4S (AT): Zach Colton def. Jake Lauritsen (8-0)
1D (AT): Johnson/York def. Deist/Rugaard (8-1)
2D (AT): McClean/Colton def. Christensen/Lauritsen (8-3)
GIRLS: Creston 9 Chariton 0
Seven different players contributed to the sweep for Creston. Full results:
1S (CR): Maddie Frey def. Erick Graves (8-0)
2S (CR): Morgan Driskell def. Alivia VanRyswyk (8-2)
3S (CR): Karly Calvin def. Lily Jensen (8-0)
4S (CR): Sam Dunphy def. Grace Watkins (8-0)
5S (CR): Halle Evans def. Taya Spiker (8-0)
6S (CR): Jess Eblen def. Kelsey Storm (8-2)
1D (CR): Driskell/Dunphy def. Graves/VanRyswyk (8-1)
2D (CR): Frey/Calvin def. Jensen/Watkins (8-0)
3D (CR): Evans/Caitlin Bruce def. Spiker/Storm (8-1)
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 8 Spirit Lake 1
Eight Kuemper players contributed to the win, including Luke Hicks and Carter Soppe, who both finished 2-0. Full results:
1S (KC): Luke Hicks def. Noah Hughes (10-4)
2S (KC): Sam Janssen def. Samuel Heikens (10-2)
3S (KC): Carter Soppe def. Ben Fisher (10-2)
4S (KC): Blake Pottebaum def. Logan Langel (10-2)
5S (KC): Will Pugh def. Caleb Frostestad (10-6)
6S (KC): Gus Collison def. Evan Bock (10-5)
1S (KC): Hicks/Soppe def. Hughes/Fisher (10-2)
2S (SL): Heikens/Langel def. Pottebaum/Pugh (10-4)
3S (KC): Josh Langel/Jake Hausman def. Frostestad/Travis Caskey (10-6)
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Paola Martinez, Kiana Schulz, Hailey Meseck, Hannah Weber and Evelyn Lopez all went 2-0 for the Monarchs. Full results:
1S (DS): Paola Martinez def. Olivia Venne (8-4)
2S (DS): Kiana Schulz def. Lilly Friis (8-2)
3S (DS): Hailey Meseck def. Ellen Halbur (8-3)
4S (DS): Hannah Weber def. Anna McCarthy (9-7)
5S (DS): Evelyn Lopez def. Megan Bauer (8-0)
6S (H): Emily Bracht def. Abby Gehlsen (8-5)
1D (DS): Martinez/Schulz def. Venne/Friis (8-0)
2D (DS): Meseck/Weber def. Halbur/McCarthy (8-4)
3D (DS): Gehlsen/Lopez def. Bauer/Bracht (8-1)
GIRLS: Clarke 7 Southwest Valley 2
Southwest Valley’s only two points both came with Charlee Larsen on the court. Full results below:
1S (C): Alivia Bakely def. Tonna Damewood (8-1)
2S (C): Chilyn Beydler def. Kendi Graham (8-1)
3S (C): Ava Hagan def. Alana Drake (8-1)
4S (C): Madisyn McCoy def. Anjali Kathikar (8-1)
5S (SWV): Charlee Larsen def. Jadie Bowlsby (8-4)
6S (C): Molly Sickels def. Lexi Weston (8-5)
1D (C): Bakely/Beydler def. Damewood/Graham (8-3)
2D (C): Hagen/McCoy def. Drake/Kathikar (8-1)
3D (SWV): Larsen/Ryanne Mullen def. Bowlsby/Sickels (8-4)
BOYS: Southwest Valley 8 Clarke 1
Kate Hutchings, Gabe Fuller, Adam and Evan Timmerman and Dom Nicolas all finished the night 2-0 for the Timberwolves. Full results:
1S (SWV): Kade Hutchings def. John Reynoldson (10-2)
2S (SWV): Gabe Fuller def. Chris Carson (10-1)
3S (SWV): Adam Timmerman def. McCormick Evink (10-0)
4S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Clayton Abbas (10-0)
5S (SWV): Dom Nicolas def. Andrew Johnson (10-0)
6S (C): RJ McCoy def. Slate Goodvin-Kinnard (10-2)
1D (SWV): Hutchings/Fuller def. Reynoldson/Carson (10-6)
2D (SWV): Timmerman/Timmerman def. Evink/Abbas (10-0)
3D (SWV): Nicolas/Owen Paul def. Johnson/McCoy (10-6)
BOYS: Savannah 8 Maryville 1
1S (S): Cole Horton def. Matt Goodridge (8-1)
2S (S): Drew Collier def. Mitchell Meyers (8-3)
3S (S): Matt Collier def. Carson Kempf (8-3)
4S (S): Evan Heftye def. Henry Swink (8-1)
5S (S): Connor Peek def. Kason Teale (8-2)
6S (S): Kaden Kennedy def. James DiStefano (8-5)
1D (M): Meyers/Kempf def. Collier/Collier (8-6)
2D (S): Horton/Kennedy def. Goodridge/DiStefano (8-1)
3D (S): Heftye/Peek def. Swink/Teale (8-6)
