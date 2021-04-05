Glenwood Rams

(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s boys edged past Clarinda on a light Monday night of KMAland tennis.

The rundown:

BOYS: Glenwood 5 Clarinda 4 

1S (C): Nathan Brown over Teagan Matheny (10-4)

2S (C): Lance Regehr over Logen Clark (10-2)

3S (C): Kale Downey over Tyler Harger (10-5)

4S (G): Nosh Nieman over Cyrus Lawrence (10-1)

5S (G): Trice Buchanan over Connor Pullen (10-3)

6S (G): Ben Batten over Luke Baker (10-5)

1D (C): Brown/Regehr over Matheny/Clark (10-6)

2D (G): Harger/Nieman over Downey/Baker (10-7)

3D (G): Buchanan/Batten over Lawrence/Pullen (10-2)

