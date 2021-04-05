(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s boys edged past Clarinda on a light Monday night of KMAland tennis.
The rundown:
BOYS: Glenwood 5 Clarinda 4
1S (C): Nathan Brown over Teagan Matheny (10-4)
2S (C): Lance Regehr over Logen Clark (10-2)
3S (C): Kale Downey over Tyler Harger (10-5)
4S (G): Nosh Nieman over Cyrus Lawrence (10-1)
5S (G): Trice Buchanan over Connor Pullen (10-3)
6S (G): Ben Batten over Luke Baker (10-5)
1D (C): Brown/Regehr over Matheny/Clark (10-6)
2D (G): Harger/Nieman over Downey/Baker (10-7)
3D (G): Buchanan/Batten over Lawrence/Pullen (10-2)
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Glenwood 5 Clarinda 4
Cherokee at Sioux City West (G)