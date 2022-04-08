KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln girls and the Abraham Lincoln boys all went 2-0 in KMAland tennis on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 5 Sioux City North 4 

Andrea Morales led the way for Thomas Jefferson with two wins and all of six of the Yellow Jackets contributed to at least one point. Megan Beecher went 2-0 for the Stars.

1S (SCN): Grace Hodge def. Faith Christensen (8-2)

2S (SCN): Sophie Langin def. Rukhshona Muidinzoda (8-6)

3S (TJ): Nehirin Lemus def. Ella Conley (9-7)

4S (SCN): Megan Beecher def. Angela Raquel (8-2)

5S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Alexis Littlegeorge (8-0)

6S (TJ): Andrea Morales def. Ashley Le (8-3)

1D (TJ): Christensen/Muidinzoda def. Hodge/Langin (9-8, 7-5 TB)

2D (SCN): Conley/Beecher def. Lemus/Ronk (9-7)

3D (TJ): Raquel/Morales def. Littlegeorge/Le (8-5)

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 9 Sioux City West 0 

Faith Christensen, Rukhshona Muidinzoda, Nehirin Lemus, Angela Raquel, Cara Ronk and Andrea Morales all contributed a pair of wins each in the dominant win for TJ. 

1S (TJ): Faith Christensen def. Nancy Flores (8-2)

2S (TJ): Rukhshona Muidinzoda def. Ximena Munoz (8-2)

3S (TJ): Nehirin Lemus def. Vy Do (8-0)

4S (TJ): Angela Raquel def. Areceli Lopez (8-1)

5S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Elvira Lopez (8-1)

6S (TJ): Andrea Morales def. Luisa Ortega (8-2)

1D (TJ): Christensen/Muidinzoda def. Flores/E. Lopez (8-3)

2D (TJ): Lemus/Ronk def. Munoz/Do (8-1)

3D (TJ): Raquel/Morales def. A. Lopez/Ortega

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City West 1 

The Lynx had 2-0 evenings from Jeena Carle, Savannah Maisel, Ella Boes and Kylie Hansen in the MRC win.

1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Nancy Flores (8-0)

2S (AL): Savannah Maisel def. Ximena Munoz (8-0)

3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Vy Do (8-2)

4S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Areceli Lopez (8-2)

5S (AL): Sidnie Clark def. Elvira Lopez (8-3)

6S (AL): Annija Karkliniece def. Luisa Ortega (8-6)

1D (AL): Carle/Boes def. Flores/E. Lopez (8-1)

2D (AL): Maisel/Hansen def. Munoz/Do (8-0)

3D (SCW): A. Lopez/Ortega def. Clark/Lydia Dix (8-6)

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City North 2 

Jeena Carle, Ella Boes, Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen were also 2-0 in the win over Sioux City North. Ashley Le led Sioux City North with a 2-0 dual. 

1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Grace Hodge (8-2)

2S (AL): Savannah Maisel def. Sophie Langin (8-2)

3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Ella Conley (8-5)

4S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Megan Beecher (8-0)

5S (AL): Sidnie Clark def. Alexis Littlegeorge (8-0)

6S (SCN): Ashley Le def. Zoe Mendoza (8-4)

1D (AL): Carle/Boes def. Hodge/Langin (8-2)

2D (AL): Maisel/Hansen def. Conley/Beecher (8-4)

3D (SCN): Littlegeorge/Dix def. Annija Karkliniece/Lydia Dix (9-7)

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 9 Sioux City West 0 

Chris Wailes, Blake Higgins, Tyler Powers, Luis Rodriguez, Atticus Walker and Killian McMullen were perfect on the evening.

1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Lance Weerheim (8-0)

2S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Mac Dolan (8-2)

3S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Kaden Nguyen (8-0)

4S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Tristin Thomas (8-0)

5S (AL): Atticus Walker def. Eric Munoz (8-0)

6S (AL): Killian McMullen def. Johnny Tran (8-1)

1D (AL): Wailes/Rodriguez def. Weerheim/Dolan (8-4)

2D (AL): Higgins/Powers def. Nguyen/Thomas (8-0)

3D (AL): Walker/McMullen def. Munoz/Tran (8-0)

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City North 3

Chris Wailes, Luis Rodriguez and Tyler Powers all went 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the MRC dual win. 

1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Brody Martin (8-1)

2S (SCN): Daniel Mora def. Blake Higgins (9-8, 7-3 TB)

3S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Carter Bertrand (8-3)

4S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Brayden Allen (8-0)

5S (SCN): Wyatt Eggert def. Atticus Walker (9-7)

6S (SCN): Adam Embrock def. Killian McMullen (9-8, 7-4 TB)

1D (AL): Wailes/Rodriguez def. Martin/Bertrand (8-1)

2D (AL): Higgins/Powers def. Mora/Allen (8-1)

3D (AL): Walker/McMullen def. Elgert/Embrock (8-1)

BOYS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City North (MISSING)

BOYS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City West (MISSING)

No results reported

Other Area Scores 

GIRLS: Clarke 9 Creston 0

