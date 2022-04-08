(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln girls and the Abraham Lincoln boys all went 2-0 in KMAland tennis on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 5 Sioux City North 4
Andrea Morales led the way for Thomas Jefferson with two wins and all of six of the Yellow Jackets contributed to at least one point. Megan Beecher went 2-0 for the Stars.
1S (SCN): Grace Hodge def. Faith Christensen (8-2)
2S (SCN): Sophie Langin def. Rukhshona Muidinzoda (8-6)
3S (TJ): Nehirin Lemus def. Ella Conley (9-7)
4S (SCN): Megan Beecher def. Angela Raquel (8-2)
5S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Alexis Littlegeorge (8-0)
6S (TJ): Andrea Morales def. Ashley Le (8-3)
1D (TJ): Christensen/Muidinzoda def. Hodge/Langin (9-8, 7-5 TB)
2D (SCN): Conley/Beecher def. Lemus/Ronk (9-7)
3D (TJ): Raquel/Morales def. Littlegeorge/Le (8-5)
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 9 Sioux City West 0
Faith Christensen, Rukhshona Muidinzoda, Nehirin Lemus, Angela Raquel, Cara Ronk and Andrea Morales all contributed a pair of wins each in the dominant win for TJ.
1S (TJ): Faith Christensen def. Nancy Flores (8-2)
2S (TJ): Rukhshona Muidinzoda def. Ximena Munoz (8-2)
3S (TJ): Nehirin Lemus def. Vy Do (8-0)
4S (TJ): Angela Raquel def. Areceli Lopez (8-1)
5S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Elvira Lopez (8-1)
6S (TJ): Andrea Morales def. Luisa Ortega (8-2)
1D (TJ): Christensen/Muidinzoda def. Flores/E. Lopez (8-3)
2D (TJ): Lemus/Ronk def. Munoz/Do (8-1)
3D (TJ): Raquel/Morales def. A. Lopez/Ortega
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City West 1
The Lynx had 2-0 evenings from Jeena Carle, Savannah Maisel, Ella Boes and Kylie Hansen in the MRC win.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Nancy Flores (8-0)
2S (AL): Savannah Maisel def. Ximena Munoz (8-0)
3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Vy Do (8-2)
4S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Areceli Lopez (8-2)
5S (AL): Sidnie Clark def. Elvira Lopez (8-3)
6S (AL): Annija Karkliniece def. Luisa Ortega (8-6)
1D (AL): Carle/Boes def. Flores/E. Lopez (8-1)
2D (AL): Maisel/Hansen def. Munoz/Do (8-0)
3D (SCW): A. Lopez/Ortega def. Clark/Lydia Dix (8-6)
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City North 2
Jeena Carle, Ella Boes, Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen were also 2-0 in the win over Sioux City North. Ashley Le led Sioux City North with a 2-0 dual.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Grace Hodge (8-2)
2S (AL): Savannah Maisel def. Sophie Langin (8-2)
3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Ella Conley (8-5)
4S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Megan Beecher (8-0)
5S (AL): Sidnie Clark def. Alexis Littlegeorge (8-0)
6S (SCN): Ashley Le def. Zoe Mendoza (8-4)
1D (AL): Carle/Boes def. Hodge/Langin (8-2)
2D (AL): Maisel/Hansen def. Conley/Beecher (8-4)
3D (SCN): Littlegeorge/Dix def. Annija Karkliniece/Lydia Dix (9-7)
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 9 Sioux City West 0
Chris Wailes, Blake Higgins, Tyler Powers, Luis Rodriguez, Atticus Walker and Killian McMullen were perfect on the evening.
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Lance Weerheim (8-0)
2S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Mac Dolan (8-2)
3S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Kaden Nguyen (8-0)
4S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Tristin Thomas (8-0)
5S (AL): Atticus Walker def. Eric Munoz (8-0)
6S (AL): Killian McMullen def. Johnny Tran (8-1)
1D (AL): Wailes/Rodriguez def. Weerheim/Dolan (8-4)
2D (AL): Higgins/Powers def. Nguyen/Thomas (8-0)
3D (AL): Walker/McMullen def. Munoz/Tran (8-0)
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City North 3
Chris Wailes, Luis Rodriguez and Tyler Powers all went 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the MRC dual win.
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Brody Martin (8-1)
2S (SCN): Daniel Mora def. Blake Higgins (9-8, 7-3 TB)
3S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Carter Bertrand (8-3)
4S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Brayden Allen (8-0)
5S (SCN): Wyatt Eggert def. Atticus Walker (9-7)
6S (SCN): Adam Embrock def. Killian McMullen (9-8, 7-4 TB)
1D (AL): Wailes/Rodriguez def. Martin/Bertrand (8-1)
2D (AL): Higgins/Powers def. Mora/Allen (8-1)
3D (AL): Walker/McMullen def. Elgert/Embrock (8-1)
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City North (MISSING)
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson Sioux City West (MISSING)
No results reported
Other Area Scores
GIRLS: Clarke 9 Creston 0