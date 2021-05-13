(KMAland) -- The Glenwood and Nebraska City girls were dual winners in KMAland tennis action on Thursday.
GIRLS: Glenwood 5 St. Albert 4
Maya Silvius and Madeline Becker led the way for Glenwood with 2-0 evenings while St. Albert’s Landry Miller and Allison Narmi were both 2-0 as well. View complete results below:
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Ashley Goy (8-4)
2S (SA): Allison Narmi def. Rylie Morgenstern (8-5)
3S (G): Maya Silvius def. Alexis Narmi (8-3)
4S (G): Madeline Becker def. Anna Schewe (8-2)
5S (G): Riley Wiese def. Georgie Bohnet (8-3)
6S (G): Mackenzie Woods def. Lily Barnes (8-4)
1D (SA): Miller/All. Narmi def. Goy/Morgenstern (8-6)
2D (G): Silvius/Becker def. Ale. Narmi/Schewe (9-7)
3D (SA): Bohnet/Barnes def. Wiese/Woods (8-2)
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 6 Southwest Valley 3
1S (TJ): Chloe Alley def. Tonna Damewood (8-2)
2S (TJ): Faith Christensen def. Kendi Graham (8-2)
3S (TJ): Aaliyah Neve def. Alana Drake (8-0)
4S (SWV): Anjali Kathikar def. Audrey VanSoelen (9-8, 7-3 TB)
5S (SWV): Charlee Larsen def. Rukshana Muidinoza (9-7)
6S (TJ): Nikira Lemus def. Lexi Weston (8-3)
1D (TJ): Christensen/Neve def. Damewood/Graham (8-1)
2D (TJ): Alley/VanSoelen def. Drake/Kathikar (8-4)
3D (SWV): Larsen/Ryanne Mullen def. Muidinoza/Cara Ronk (8-3)
GIRLS: Nebraska City 5 Crete 4
Aspen Thurman grabbed a 2-0 night for Nebraska City in the tight win. Full results:
1S (NC): Samantha Fredrichs def. Tram Ngo (8-5)
2S (NC): Aspen Thurman def. Lena Zahourek (8-4)
3S (NC): Valerie Bennie def. Jordyn Coe (8-3)
4S (C): Riley Schmidt def. Gracie Ragland (8-2)
5S (C): Reagan Bessler def. Renee Williams (8-1)
6S (C): Sierra Bond def. Clarissa Williams (8-3)
1D (C): Coe/Schmidt def. C. Williams/R. Williams (8-0)
2D (NC): Thurman/Grace McNeely def. Bessler/Bond (8-3)
3D (NC): Kaitlyn Howard/Ragland def. Tram/Lydia Wenz (8-3)
