(KMAland) -- Nebraska City girls tennis competed at the Nebraska State Tennis Tournament on Thursday.
The Pioneers got one win on the day — from their No. 1 doubles team of Grace McNeely and Emerson Becker. Check out the results below.
First Round
No. 1 Singles: Megan Essary, Nebraska City lost to Alexandra Nilges, Blair (6-0, 6-0)
No. 2 Singles: Baylor Lee, Nebraska City lost to Joey Holland, Gothenburg (6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-3)
No. 1 Doubles: Grace McNeely/Emerson Becker, Nebraska City def. Ahna Jerabek/Paytyn Larsen, St. Paul (6-4, 6-2)
No. 2 Doubles: Lucy Chaney/Jada Lyons, Nebraska City lost to Claire Hudson/Lexie Wright, Holdrege (6-2, 6-4)
Second Round
No. 1 Doubles: Grace McNeely/Emerson Becker, Nebraska City lost to Camryn Jacobsmeier/Haylee Wolf, Elkhorn North (6-0, 6-0)