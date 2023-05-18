Nebraska City Pioneers Logo

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City girls tennis competed at the Nebraska State Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

The Pioneers got one win on the day — from their No. 1 doubles team of Grace McNeely and Emerson Becker. Check out the results below.

First Round

No. 1 Singles: Megan Essary, Nebraska City lost to Alexandra Nilges, Blair (6-0, 6-0)

No. 2 Singles: Baylor Lee, Nebraska City lost to Joey Holland, Gothenburg (6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-3)

No. 1 Doubles: Grace McNeely/Emerson Becker, Nebraska City def. Ahna Jerabek/Paytyn Larsen, St. Paul (6-4, 6-2)

No. 2 Doubles: Lucy Chaney/Jada Lyons, Nebraska City lost to Claire Hudson/Lexie Wright, Holdrege (6-2, 6-4)

Second Round 

No. 1 Doubles: Grace McNeely/Emerson Becker, Nebraska City lost to Camryn Jacobsmeier/Haylee Wolf, Elkhorn North (6-0, 6-0)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.