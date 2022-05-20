(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Valerie Bennie nabbed one win at the state tennis tournament on Thursday.
Bennie grabbed a 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 win over Emmery Huyser of Adams Central in the No. 1 singles draw. However, she fell to top-seeded Ina Satpathy in round two.
Yazmin Morales-Gonzalez fell to No. 6 seeded Isabelle Bree of Omaha Duchesne in the opening round of the No. 2 singles draw, Kaitlyn Howard and Gracie Ragland lost to the ninth-seeded McCook duo in No. 1 doubles and Sofia Barrientos and Grace McNeely dropped their first round match to a pair from Kearney Catholic in No. 2 doubles.