(Springfield) -- Savannah has their singles star and doubles duo in the state semifinals at the Missouri Class 1 State Singles and Doubles Tournament.
Horton beat Evan Veach and Brendan McKeown in straight sets on Friday and will now play on Saturday against Thomas Griese in a semifinal. Maryville’s Kristian Mendez lost both of his matches on Friday.
Evan Heftye and Noah Gould were also two-time winners on Friday, sweeping their first opponent and then winning in three sets in their state quarterfinal. They will also play in the state semifinals on Saturday.
Maryville’s duo of Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples won their first match in three sets, fell in a pair of tight sets in the quarterfinals and then won a blood round three-set battle. They will play in the medal round on Saturday.
