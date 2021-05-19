(Red Oak) -- Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun and Creston’s Maddie Frey earned state qualifying positions in singles and Red Oak and Creston had doubles squads advance after a long day of tennis on Wednesday.
Sun clinched her spot in the final with a straight sets semifinal victory over Brooke Brown of Clarinda while Maddie Frey battled her way to a three-set triumph. Sun and Frey will meet for the No. 1 spot in the region on Thursday at 4:00 PM. The match was postponed by the IGHSAU due to lateness.
In doubles, Red Oak’s Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez and Creston’s Morgan Driskell and Sam Dunphy advanced to state. The Red Oak pair won the regional championship with a 6-4, 6-1 win.
Class 1A regions at Spencer and Kuemper were postponed to Friday, May 21st while 2A regions at Fort Dodge and Johnston were moved to Thursday.
View full results from Red Oak here and from the IGHSAU linked here.