(KMAland) -- St. Albert’s Jeff Miller is into the state semifinals while Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm and Colin Reis and LeMars’ Kaden Wingert will play for medals on Saturday.
Miller — the No. 4 seed — won his opening round match, 6-2, 6-2, and then advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. The St. Albert senior will meet top-seeded Cameron Luhring in a semifinal Saturday morning.
Denison-Schleswig’s pair beat Shenandoah’s Reed Finnegan and Josh Schuster in the opening round before a second round loss to a Wahlert Catholic duo. However, Dahm and Reis stayed alive with a consolation win over a Marion team to advance to Saturday’s medal round.
Wingert is also still alive, posting a first round win before a second round defeat and then a consolation round victory.
Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence, Harlan’s Brock Bruns, Abraham Lincoln’s Dalton Pregon and Kuemper’s doubles team of Luke Hicks and Carter Soppe all had one win each on Friday but were eliminated.
The complete results for KMAland athletes are below:
CLASS 1A SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
First Round: Kaden Wingert, LeMars def. Trenton Link, Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-4, 6-1)
First Round: Nathan Brown, Clarinda lost to Roan Martineau, Wahlert Catholic (6-0, 6-4)
First Round: Jeff Miller, St. Albert def. Caleb Briggs, Pella (6-2, 6-2)
First Round: Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah def. Sam Timp, Wahlert Catholic (7-5, 3-6, 6-4)
First Round: Brock Bruns, Harlan lost to Abbot Haner, Keokuk (6-0, 6-1)
Second Round: Kaden Wingert, LeMars lost to Cameron Luhring, Aplington-Parkersburg (6-0, 6-0)
Second Round: Jeff Miller, St. Albert def. Roan Martineau, Wahlert Catholic (6-4, 6-1)
Second Round: Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah lost to Ben Craven, Boone (6-0, 6-1)
CLASS 1A SINGLES CONSOLATION BRACKET
First Round: Brock Bruns, Harlan def. Owen Thomas, Aplington-Parkersburg (7-6, 0-6, 10-5)
First Round: Nathan Brown, Clarinda lost to Caleb Briggs, Pella (6-3, 6-4)
Second Round: Brock Bruns, Harlan lost to Roan Martineau, Wahlert Catholic (1-6, 7-5, 10-1)
Second Round: Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah lost to Trenton Link, Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, 6-0)
Second Round: Kaden Wingert, LeMars def. Josh Steffen, Storm Lake (6-2, 6-2)
CLASS 1A DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
First Round: Luke Hicks & Carter Soppe, Kuemper Catholic def. Grant Sturm & Ethan Sturm, Atlantic (6-3, 6-3)
First Round: Harrison Dahm & Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig def. Reed Finnegan & Josh Schuster, Shenandoah (6-0, 6-0)
Second Round: Luke Hicks & Carter Soppe, Kuemper Catholic lost to Anderson & Branum, Decorah (6-2, 6-2)
Second Round: Harrison Dahm & Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig lost to Fair & Freiburger, Wahlert Catholic (4-6, 6-4, 6-2)
CLASS 1A DOUBLES CONSOLATION BRACKET
First Round: Reed Finnegan & Josh Schuster, Shenandoah lost to Coe & Courter, Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, 6-1)
First Round: Ethan Sturm & Grant Sturm, Atlantic lost to Wilkins & Jaworski, Grinnell (6-4, 6-2)
Second Round: Luke Hicks & Carter Soppe, Kuemper Catholic lost to McPartland & Zehr, Boone (6-2, 7-6)
Second Round: Harrison Dahm & Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig def. Blackford & Shindelar, Marion (7-5, 6-0)
CLASS 2A SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
First Round: Dalton Pregon, Abraham Lincoln lost to Daniel Lu, Dowling Catholic (6-1, 6-0)
CLASS 2A SINGLES CONSOLATION BRACKET
First Round: Dalton Pregon, Abraham Lincoln def. Steven Danna, Waukee (7-5, 6-2)
Second Round: Dalton Pregon, Abraham Lincoln lost to Eli Young, Iowa City West (6-2, 6-0)