(KMAland) -- Savannah and Maryville boys went 1-2 at Benton while the Lewis Central girls claimed the Hawkeye Ten championship and Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys picked up an MRC win in KMAland tennis on Wednesday.

GIRLS: Hawkeye Ten Tournament at Carroll — 1. Lewis Central 28, 2. Clarinda 26, 3. St. Albert 19, 4. Red Oak 18, 5. Kuemper Catholic 17, 6. Harlan 12, 7. Creston 8, T8. Shenandoah & Denison-Schleswig 6, 10. Glenwood 4, 11. Atlantic 0 

No. 1 Singles Champion: Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central

No. 1 Doubles Champions: Taylor Cole & Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

No. 2 Singles Champion: Mallory Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central

No. 2 Doubles Champions: Brooke Brown/Avery Walter, Clarinda

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 

No results reported.

BOYS: Benton Tournament — 1. Savannah, 2. Maryville 

Savannah swept all four of their matches in pool play to advance on to medal matches, beating Maryville for the championship. The Savages swept the doubles matches, then won with Cole Horton at No. 1 singles and Evan Heftye at No. 2 singles.

Check out the full results from Maryville from Coach Nicole McGinness:

Our first round of pool play was Cameron

Kristian Mendez 6-0 Turner

Landon Baker win by forfeit

Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples 6-2 Pratt/Thogmartin

George Groumoutis/Will Sheil 6-0 Marshall/Ragan

Second round was Chilli

Kristian 6-1 Adams

Landon 4-6 Collins

Kason/Jaxson 6-1 Peterson/Reeter

George/ Will 6-2 Snider/Savage

Third round was Benton

Kristian 6-2 Stewart

Landon 6-1 Conroy

Kason/Jaxson 6-0 Redemer/Wahlgren

George/Will 6-2 Piepergerdes/Simpson

We played in the championship and lost to Savannah 1-5

Kristian 0-6 Horton

Kason 4-6 Heftye

Jaxson 6-4 Herbert

Kason/Jaxson  3-6 Horton/Herbert

Kristian/Will 2-6 Heftye/Gould

George/Landon 6-6 (5-7) Kurre/Higer

