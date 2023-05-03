(KMAland) -- Savannah and Maryville boys went 1-2 at Benton while the Lewis Central girls claimed the Hawkeye Ten championship and Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys picked up an MRC win in KMAland tennis on Wednesday.
GIRLS: Hawkeye Ten Tournament at Carroll — 1. Lewis Central 28, 2. Clarinda 26, 3. St. Albert 19, 4. Red Oak 18, 5. Kuemper Catholic 17, 6. Harlan 12, 7. Creston 8, T8. Shenandoah & Denison-Schleswig 6, 10. Glenwood 4, 11. Atlantic 0
No. 1 Singles Champion: Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central
No. 1 Doubles Champions: Taylor Cole & Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
No. 2 Singles Champion: Mallory Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central
No. 2 Doubles Champions: Brooke Brown/Avery Walter, Clarinda
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA's Local Sports News Page.
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
No results reported.
BOYS: Benton Tournament — 1. Savannah, 2. Maryville
Savannah swept all four of their matches in pool play to advance on to medal matches, beating Maryville for the championship. The Savages swept the doubles matches, then won with Cole Horton at No. 1 singles and Evan Heftye at No. 2 singles.
Check out the full results from Maryville from Coach Nicole McGinness:
Our first round of pool play was Cameron
Kristian Mendez 6-0 Turner
Landon Baker win by forfeit
Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples 6-2 Pratt/Thogmartin
George Groumoutis/Will Sheil 6-0 Marshall/Ragan
Second round was Chilli
Kristian 6-1 Adams
Landon 4-6 Collins
Kason/Jaxson 6-1 Peterson/Reeter
George/ Will 6-2 Snider/Savage
Third round was Benton
Kristian 6-2 Stewart
Landon 6-1 Conroy
Kason/Jaxson 6-0 Redemer/Wahlgren
George/Will 6-2 Piepergerdes/Simpson
We played in the championship and lost to Savannah 1-5
Kristian 0-6 Horton
Kason 4-6 Heftye
Jaxson 6-4 Herbert
Kason/Jaxson 3-6 Horton/Herbert
Kristian/Will 2-6 Heftye/Gould
George/Landon 6-6 (5-7) Kurre/Higer