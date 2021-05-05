(St. Joseph) -- The Maryville boys tennis team placed second at the Benton Tournament on Wednesday.
The Spoofhounds beat Cameron 5-0 in the opening round before a 4-1 win over Trenton advanced them to the championship. Maryville fell to Savannah 5-0 in the championship.
Full Maryville results are posted below:
Maryville 5 Cameron 0
Winners: Matt Goodridge (10-1), James DiStefano (10-0), Mitchell Meyers/Carson Kempf (10-1), Henry Swink/Justin Staples (10-5), Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples (10-0)
Maryville 4 Trenton 1
Winners: Goodridge (10-1), DiStefano (10-6), Meyers/Kempf (11-9), Teale/Jaxson Staples (10-6)
-Swink/Justin Staples lost 10-6
Savannah 5 Maryville 0
Results: Goodridge (0-10), DiStefano (6-10), Meyers/Kempf (7-10), Swink/Ju. Staples (4-10), Teale/Ja. Staples (7-10)