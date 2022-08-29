(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boy’s tennis opened their season with a trio of wins at South Sioux City on Monday.
The Pioneers beat Gross Catholic, Omaha Benson and South Sioux City. Check out the full results from the meet below.
Nebraska City 5 Gross Catholic 1
1S: Anthony Robinson lost to W. DeLaet (3-8)
2S: Connor Causgrove def. T. Brousek (8-0)
3S: Alex Peter def. A. Eiden (8-3)
1D: Nate Dia/Landen Clark def. B. Pajniger/D. Powers (8-4)
2D: Lucas Nielson/Zach Ackerman def. E. Cook/C. Franks (8-1)
3D: Eli Davis/Cutler Adams def. B. Adamson/D. Bales (8-1)
Nebraska City 6 Omaha Benson 0
1S: Anthony Robinson def. Pogay (8-3)
2S: Connor Causgrove def. Naing (8-0)
3S: Alex Peter def. Gay (9-7)
1D: Nathan Dia/Landen Clark def. Kae/Kuhwah (8-4)
2D: Lucas Nielson/Zach Ackerman def. Wayoo/Ma Na Soe (8-3)
3D: Eli Davis/Cutler Adams def. Jaiden Devers/Denzel Fowler (8-1)
Nebraska City 4 South Sioux City 2
1S: Anthony Robinson lost to DeBuhr (4-8)
2S: Connor Causgrove lost to Perez (8-2)
3S: Alex Peter def. Sims (8-1)
1D: Nate Dia/Landen Clark def. Mogensen/Meyer (8-3)
2D: Zach Ackerman/Lucas Nielson def. Kolker/Ross (8-1)
3D: Eli Davis/Cutler Adams def. Durao/Nguyen (8-1)