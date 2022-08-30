(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls claimed a season-opening win over Kansas City East in KMAland tennis on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Kansas City East 2
Jewl Galapin and Carsen Burns were both 2-0 for the Spoofhounds in the win. View the full rundown from the Maryville win below.
1S (M): Jewl Galapin def. Neema Bulongo (8-5)
2S (M): Carsen Burns def. Asha Kabwe (8-0)
3S (KCE): Alis Mlondari def. Kloie Rouner (8-6)
4S (KCE): Ngan Le def. Ella Sheil (8-6)
5S (M): Jaci Elston def. Tram Le (8-3)
6S (M): Keagan Wilmes def. Jacqueline Kaboyi (8-0)
1D (M): Galapin/Burns def. Bulongo/Fatima Mashaka (8-4)
2D (M): Rouner/Sheil def. Mlondari/N. Le (8-4)
3D (M): Lily Hansen/Kensley Wood def. T. Le/Kaboyi (8-3)