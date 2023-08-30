(KMAland) -- Maryville and Savannah picked up Midland Empire Conference wins in KMAland girls tennis on Wednesday. Check out the full results below.
GIRLS: Maryville 6 Lafayette 3
Maryville improved to 3-0 on the season behind two-win nights from Kori Quinlin and Kate Hannigan. Check out the results below.
1S (L): Layla Scheerer def. Carsen Burns (8-2)
2S (M): Chloe Little def. Emma Dougherty (8-2)
3S (M): Keagan Wilmes def. Sadie Sanders (8-3)
4S (L): Cathy Nguyen def. Jaci Elston (9-8 (7-4))
5S (M): Kori Quinlin def. Keeleigh O’Callaghan (8-0)
6S (M): Kate Hannigan def. Aleena Neri (8-0)
1D (L): Scheerer/Sanders def. Little/Wilmes (8-1)
2D (M): Burns/Quinlin def. Dougherty/Nguyen (8-4)
3D (M): Elston/Hannigan def. O’Callaghan/Neri (8-0)
GIRLS: Savannah 7 Chillicothe 2
Savannah picked up the win behind 2-0 nights from Iris Alvarez, Maddie Till, Kate Fischer and Allie Moore. Check out the results below.
1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Rylee Washburn (8-6)
2S (C): Isabella Garr def. Saige Blake (8-2)
3S (S): Maddie Till def. Brydon BeVelle (8-4)
4S (S): Kate Fischer def. Micah Crowe (8-5)
5S (S): Allie Moore def. Bianca Clark (8-6)
6S (L): Keonnia Morgan def. Reagan Alexander (8-3)
1D (S): Alvarez/Fischer def. Washburn/Garr (9-8 (7-1))
2D (S): Blake/Till def. BeVelle/Crowe (8-3)
3D (S): Moore/Alexander def. Clark/Keeley Shira (8-6)