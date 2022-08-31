KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls tennis team fell to Lafayette on Wednesday, 7-2.

Check out the complete results from the meet below.

Lafayette 7 Maryville 2 

1S (L): Brooklyn Lorenz def. Jewl Galapin (8-1)

2S (L): Erin Lotspeich def. Carsen Burns (8-0)

3S (L): Layla Scheerer def. Kloie Rouner (8-0)

4S (L): Faith Scheerer def. Ella Sheil (8-1)

5S (L): Sadie Sanders def. Jaci Elston (8-6)

6S (M): Keagan Wilmes def. Melena Barbosa (8-1)

1D (L): Lorenz/Lotspeich def. Galapin/Sheil (8-0)

2D (L): Scheerer/Scheerer def. Rouner/Burns (8-1)

3D (M): Lily Hansen/Kensley Wood def. Sanders/Barbosa (8-3)

