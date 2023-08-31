(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City boys edged Beatrice while Savannah’s girls were dominant in KMAland tennis on Thursday.
BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Beatrice 4
Nebraska City winners: 1S: Rush Chipman (8-4), 2S: Alex Peter (8-0), 5S: Cutler Adams (8-6), 6S: Sam Ebmeier (8-3); 3D: Rush Chipman & Alex Peter (9-7)
GIRLS: Savannah 9 Trenton 0
Iris Alvarez, Saige Blake, Maddie Till, Kate Fischer, Allie Moore and Reagan Alexander were all 2-0 in the Savannah win.
1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Kaylee Wright (8-0)
2S (S): Saige Blake def. Matty Schultz (8-0)
3S (S): Maddie Till def. Kaidence Griffith (8-0)
4S (S): Kate Fischer def. Sadie Tobias (8-1)
5S (S): Allie Moore def. Shayla Chapman (8-2)
6S (S): Reagan Alexander def. Jacey Hudson (8-0)
1D (S): Alvarez/Fischer def. Wright/Schultz (8-0)
2D (S): Blake/Till def. Griffith/Hudson (8-0)
3D (S): Moore/Alexander def. Tobias/Chapman (8-2)