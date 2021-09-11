Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville girls tennis finished fourth in the Benton Tournament on Friday.

The Spoofhounds lost to Savannah (3-2) before a 5-0 win over Cameron and then a 4-1 win over Trenton and a 3-1 victory over Chillicothe.

View the complete results below:

Savannah 2-3

Athena Groumoutis 0-8

Jewl Galapin 5-8

Arianne/Lauren 8-0

Alyssa/Dakotah 6-8

Anna Schommer/Carsen Burns 8-2

Cameron 5-0

Athena 8-1

Jewl 8-0

Ari/Lauren 8-0

Alyssa/Dakotah 8-1

Anna/Carsen 8-0

Trenton 4-1

Athena 8-0

Jewl 8-3

Ari/Lauren 9-8 (7-2)

Alyssa/Dakotah 5-8

Anna Carsen 8-3

Chillicothe to win consolation 3-1

Athena 8-4 

Jewl 8-6

Ari/Lauren 8-0

Alyssa/Dak 6-8

Anna and Carsen were winning 7-6

