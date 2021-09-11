(KMAland) -- Maryville girls tennis finished fourth in the Benton Tournament on Friday.
The Spoofhounds lost to Savannah (3-2) before a 5-0 win over Cameron and then a 4-1 win over Trenton and a 3-1 victory over Chillicothe.
View the complete results below:
Savannah 2-3
Athena Groumoutis 0-8
Jewl Galapin 5-8
Arianne/Lauren 8-0
Alyssa/Dakotah 6-8
Anna Schommer/Carsen Burns 8-2
Cameron 5-0
Athena 8-1
Jewl 8-0
Ari/Lauren 8-0
Alyssa/Dakotah 8-1
Anna/Carsen 8-0
Trenton 4-1
Athena 8-0
Jewl 8-3
Ari/Lauren 9-8 (7-2)
Alyssa/Dakotah 5-8
Anna Carsen 8-3
Chillicothe to win consolation 3-1
Athena 8-4
Jewl 8-6
Ari/Lauren 8-0
Alyssa/Dak 6-8
Anna and Carsen were winning 7-6