(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls and Nebraska City boys were in action in KMAland tennis on Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
GIRLS: Benton 7 Maryville 2
Maryville ended up getting one win each from Jaci Elston, Kori Quinlin and Madison Hennegin. Check out the results below:
1S (B): Maddy Burright def. Carsen Burns (8-0)
2S (B): Kendall Buntin def. Abigail Evans (8-0)
3S (B): Bella Thomas def. Keagan Wilmes (8-4)
4S (B): Vivi Woodson def. Kori Quinlin (8-3)
5S (M): Jaci Elston def. Maria Stocking (8-3)
6S (B): Audrey O’Rourke def. Madison Hennegin (9-7)
1D (B): Burright/Thomas def. Wilmes/Chloe Little (8-0)
2D (B): Buntin/Woodson def. Burns/Elston (8-2)
3D (M): Quinlin/Hennegin def. Stocking/O’Rourke (8-3)
BOYS: Waverly 9 Nebraska City 0
1S (W): Royce Klucas def. Alexander Peter (8-0)
2S (W): William Gonser def. Rush Chipman (8-3)
3S (W): Jonah Tucker def. Caleb Walker (8-3)
4S (W): Grey Klucas def. Samuel Ebmeier (8-0)
5S (W): Chase Mcinteer def. Cutler Adams (8-1)
6S (W): Isaac Clarke def. Reed Hamling (8-1)
1D (W): G. Klucas/Clarke def. Ebmeier/Hamling (8-1)
2D (W): Mcinteer/Aidan Jesperson def. Adams/Weninger (8-3)
3D (W): R. Klucas/Gonser def. Chipman/Peter (8-4)