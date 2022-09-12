KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls and Nebraska City boys lost duals in KMAland tennis on Monday.

GIRLS: Benton 7 Maryville 2 

1S (B): Jewl Galaphin lost 1-8

2S (B): Carsen Burns lost 1-8

3S (M): Kloie Rouner won 8-6

4S (B): Ella Sheil lost 0-8

5S (B): Kegan Wilmes lost 3-8

6S (M): Lily Hansen won 8-1

1D (B): Galapin/Burns lost 2-8

2D (B): Rouner/Sheil lost 6-8

3D (B): Hansen/Kensley Wood lost 3-8

BOYS: Waverly 7 Nebraska City 2 

1S (NC): Anthony Robinson won 8-4

2S (W): Connor Causgrove lost 1-8

3S (W): Nathan Dia lost 4-8

4S (W): Eli Davis lost

5S (W): Zachary Ackerman lost 3-8

6S (W): Lucas Nielson lost 7-9

1D (NC): Robinson/Causgrove won 8-1

2D (W): Dia/Davis lost 4-8

3D (W): Landen Clark/Cutler Adams lost 0-8

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.