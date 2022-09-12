(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls and Nebraska City boys lost duals in KMAland tennis on Monday.
GIRLS: Benton 7 Maryville 2
1S (B): Jewl Galaphin lost 1-8
2S (B): Carsen Burns lost 1-8
3S (M): Kloie Rouner won 8-6
4S (B): Ella Sheil lost 0-8
5S (B): Kegan Wilmes lost 3-8
6S (M): Lily Hansen won 8-1
1D (B): Galapin/Burns lost 2-8
2D (B): Rouner/Sheil lost 6-8
3D (B): Hansen/Kensley Wood lost 3-8
BOYS: Waverly 7 Nebraska City 2
1S (NC): Anthony Robinson won 8-4
2S (W): Connor Causgrove lost 1-8
3S (W): Nathan Dia lost 4-8
4S (W): Eli Davis lost
5S (W): Zachary Ackerman lost 3-8
6S (W): Lucas Nielson lost 7-9
1D (NC): Robinson/Causgrove won 8-1
2D (W): Dia/Davis lost 4-8
3D (W): Landen Clark/Cutler Adams lost 0-8