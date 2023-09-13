(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls tennis team competed at the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday.
Check out the rundown from head coach Nicole McGinness below:
Keagan Wilmes went 0-3 in flight 1 singles. She lost 0-6 to Trenton, 0-6 to Lafayette, and 5-7 to Warrensburg
Jaci Elston got 2nd in flight 2 singles. She won 7-6 (9-7) to Trenton, 6-0 to Lafayette, 6-2 to Warrensburg and lost in the championship 1-6 to Higginsville.
Carsen Burns and Kori Quinlin got 4th in flight 1 doubles. They won 6-3 Trenton, 6-1 Lafayette, 0-6 Warrensburg, and lost 3-6 in the third place match against Savannah for 4th place.
Madison Hennegin/Abigail Evans got 4th place in flight 2 doubles. They won 6-1 Trenton, 6-2 Lafayette, 0-6 Warrensburg, and in the 3rd place match lost to Chilli 5-7.
Lindsey Deering/Taylor Christensen got 4th in flight 3 doubles. They won 6-0 Trenton, 6-2 Lafayette, 6-7 (1-7) Warrensburg and in the 3rd place match lost to Savannah 2-6 for 4th place.