(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls edged past Benton while Nebraska City took a tough loss to Waverly on Monday in KMAland tennis.
GIRLS: Maryville 5 Benton 4
Dakota Haughey went 2-0 on the night for Maryville, which moved to 4-5 on the season with the win. The full results:
1S (B): Kally Horn def. Athena Groumoutis (8-6)
2S (B): Madeline Burright def. Lauren Cullin (8-4)
3S (B): Natalie Johnston def. Alyssa Pace (8-2)
4S (M): Dakota Haughey def. Kendall Buntin (8-0)
5S (M): Jewl Galapin def. Kamryn Allen (8-5)
6S (M): Anna Schommer def. Danielle Baig (8-6)
1D (M): Groumoutis/Cullin def. Horn/Burright (8-6)
2D (B): Johnston/Buntin def. Pace/Galapin (8-4)
3D (M): Haughey/Carsen Burns def. Allen/Alicen Boyer (8-4)
BOYS: Waverly 8 Nebraska City 1
1S (W): Anthony Robinson lost 8-2
2S (W): Eli McNeely lost 8-2
3S (W): Caleb Poggemeyer lost 8-6
4S (NC): Connor Causgrove won 8-2
5S (W): Keno Schultz lost 8-0
6S (W): Abraham Cortez lost 8-4
1D (W): Poggemeyer/Causgrove lost 8-6
2D (W): Robinson/McNeely lost 8-1
3D (W): Schultz/Braydon Thornton lost 8-2