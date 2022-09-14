(Cameron) -- Maryville’s doubles team of Lily Hansen and Kensley Wood came in with a second place finish in their bracket at the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday.
Hansen and Wood went 3-1 on the day at the No. 3 doubles position while Jaci Elston took fourth at No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jewl Galapin and Carsen Burns and the No. 2 doubles team of Ella Sheil and Keagan Wilmes were seventh in their respective brackets.
View the results for Maryville at the tournament, courtesy of Coach Nicole McGinness:
Singles 1- Kloie Rouner: 3-6 Trenton, 2-6 Lafayette, 6-7 (7-9) Warrensburg, forfeit against Chilli
Singles 2 - Jaci Elston : 4-6 Trenton, 6-1 Lafayette, 6-4 Warrensburg, 3-6 Higginsville for 4th place
Doubles 1 - Jewl Galapin/Carsen Burns: 2-6 Trenton, 2-6 Lafayette, 1-6 Warrensburg, 4-2 Cameron for 7th place
Doubles 2 - Ella Sheil/Keagan Wilmes : 4-6 Trenton, 2-6 Lafayette, 1-6 Warrensburg, 4-1 Cameron for 7th place
Doubles 3 - Lily Hansen/Kensley Wood: 6-4 Trenton, 6-0 Lafayette, 6-2 Warrensburg, 1-6 Savannah for second place