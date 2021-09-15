Maryville Girls Tennis
Photo: Maryville Tennis/Twitter

(Cameron) -- The Maryville girls tennis team brought home a pair of third place medals from the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Athena Groumoutis and Lauren Cullin went 3-1 while No. 3 doubles of Anna Schommer and Carsen Burns also went 3-1. Both teams finished third place in the tournament.

At No. 2 doubles, Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey teamed up to go 2-2 and earned a fifth place finish. Jewl Galapin played No. 1 singles and went 1-3 and Kloie Rouner added a 1-3 day at No. 2 singles to each take seventh.

View the complete results from the tournament for Maryville below.

Athena Groumoutis/Lauren Cullin 1 Doubles

6-1 Trenton

6-0 Lafayette

6-7 (3-7) Warrensburg

6-2 Savannah for third place medals in 1 Doubles

Alyssa Pace/Dakotah Haughey 2 Doubles

6-3 Trenton

2-6 Lafayette

0-6 Warrensburg

6-2 Higginsville for 5th place in 2 Doubles

Anna Schommer/Carsen Burns 3 Doubles

6-4 Trenton

6-0 forfeit Lafayette

0-6 Warrensburg

6-4 Savannah for 3rd place medals in 3 doubles

Jewl Galapin 1 singles 

3-6 Trenton

3-6 Lafayette

3-6 Warrensburg

6-0 Cameron for 7th place in 1 singles

Kloie Rouner 2 singles

0-6 Trenton

2-6 Lafayette 

0-6 Warrensburg

7-6 (8-6) Cameron for 7th place in 2 singles

