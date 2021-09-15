(Cameron) -- The Maryville girls tennis team brought home a pair of third place medals from the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Athena Groumoutis and Lauren Cullin went 3-1 while No. 3 doubles of Anna Schommer and Carsen Burns also went 3-1. Both teams finished third place in the tournament.
At No. 2 doubles, Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey teamed up to go 2-2 and earned a fifth place finish. Jewl Galapin played No. 1 singles and went 1-3 and Kloie Rouner added a 1-3 day at No. 2 singles to each take seventh.
View the complete results from the tournament for Maryville below.
Athena Groumoutis/Lauren Cullin 1 Doubles
6-1 Trenton
6-0 Lafayette
6-7 (3-7) Warrensburg
6-2 Savannah for third place medals in 1 Doubles
Alyssa Pace/Dakotah Haughey 2 Doubles
6-3 Trenton
2-6 Lafayette
0-6 Warrensburg
6-2 Higginsville for 5th place in 2 Doubles
Anna Schommer/Carsen Burns 3 Doubles
6-4 Trenton
6-0 forfeit Lafayette
0-6 Warrensburg
6-4 Savannah for 3rd place medals in 3 doubles
Jewl Galapin 1 singles
3-6 Trenton
3-6 Lafayette
3-6 Warrensburg
6-0 Cameron for 7th place in 1 singles
Kloie Rouner 2 singles
0-6 Trenton
2-6 Lafayette
0-6 Warrensburg
7-6 (8-6) Cameron for 7th place in 2 singles