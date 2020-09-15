Nebraska City Pioneers

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City took care of Elkhorn in dual action Tuesday evening. 

The Pioneers edged the Antlers 7-2 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Complete results can be viewed below. 

Nebraska City/Elkhorn Tennis
