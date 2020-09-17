KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girl’s tennis team picked up a win over Midland Empire Conference rival Lafayette on Thursday.

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Maryville 6 Lafayette 3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.