(KMAland) -- The Maryville and Savannah girls were both winners in KMAland tennis on Monday.
Check out the rundown below.
GIRLS: Maryville 6 Trenton 3
1S (T): Astrid Soriano def. Carsen Burns (8-1)
2S (T): Kaytee Wright def. Keagan Wilmes (8-5)
3S (M): Kori Quinlin def. Matty Schultz (8-4)
4S (M): Jaci Elston def. Kaidence Griffith (8-0)
5S (M): Kate Hannigan def. Sadie Tobias (8-2)
6S (M): Madison Hennegin def. Mattea Havens (8-3)
1D (T): Soriano/Tobias def. Wilmes/Eslton (8-1)
2D (M): Burns/Hennegin def. Schultz/Griffith (9-7)
3D (M): Quinlin/Hannigan def. Wright/Havens (8-3)
GIRLS: Savannah 9 Cameron 0
1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Karli Campbell (8-0)
2S (S): Saige Blake def. Hallie Foster (8-1)
3S (S): Maddie Till def. Harley Burton (8-1)
4S (S): Kate Fischer def. Hayley Miller (8-0)
5S (S): Allie Moore def. Autumn Dotson (8-0)
6S (S): Reagan Alexande def. Gracee Spicer (8-0)
1D (S): Blake/Till def. Teel/Foster (8-0)
2D (S): Alvarez/Moore def. Burton/Miller (8-0)
3D (S): Fischer/Alexander def. Dotson/Spicer (8-0)