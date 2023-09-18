KMAland Tennis Monday

(KMAland) -- The Maryville and Savannah girls were both winners in KMAland tennis on Monday.

Check out the rundown below.

GIRLS: Maryville 6 Trenton 3 

1S (T): Astrid Soriano def. Carsen Burns (8-1)

2S (T): Kaytee Wright def. Keagan Wilmes (8-5)

3S (M): Kori Quinlin def. Matty Schultz (8-4)

4S (M): Jaci Elston def. Kaidence Griffith (8-0)

5S (M): Kate Hannigan def. Sadie Tobias (8-2)

6S (M): Madison Hennegin def. Mattea Havens (8-3)

1D (T): Soriano/Tobias def. Wilmes/Eslton (8-1)

2D (M): Burns/Hennegin def. Schultz/Griffith (9-7)

3D (M): Quinlin/Hannigan def. Wright/Havens (8-3)

GIRLS: Savannah 9 Cameron 0 

1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Karli Campbell (8-0)

2S (S): Saige Blake def. Hallie Foster (8-1)

3S (S): Maddie Till def. Harley Burton (8-1)

4S (S): Kate Fischer def. Hayley Miller (8-0)

5S (S): Allie Moore def. Autumn Dotson (8-0)

6S (S): Reagan Alexande def. Gracee Spicer (8-0)

1D (S): Blake/Till def. Teel/Foster (8-0)

2D (S): Alvarez/Moore def. Burton/Miller (8-0)

3D (S): Fischer/Alexander def. Dotson/Spicer (8-0)

