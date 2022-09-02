(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boys tennis went 2-2 at the Lincoln Christian Invitational on Friday.
The Pioneers got 3-0 performances from Anthony Robinson and Connor Casugrove while Eli Davis, Cutler Adams, Reid Hamling and Sam Ebmeier won twice each. Zachary Ackerman, Landen Clark, Ethan Graves and Alex Peter also had one win each.
Check out the complete results below.
BOYS: Adams Central 3 Nebraska City 2
1S (NC): Anthony Robinson def. Axel Andersen (8-1)
2S (NC): Connor Causgrove def. M. Laudder (8-2)
1D (AC): T. McIntyre/D. Grace def. Landen Clark/Zachary Ackerman (8-1)
2D (AC): C. Liponsky/D. Janzen def. Eli Davis/Cutler Adams (9-8)
3D (AC): N. Johnston/T. Abbott def. Reid Hamling/Sam Ebmeier (8-0)
BOYS: Skutt Catholic 4 Nebraska City 1
1S (SC): Eli Davis lost 0-8
2S (SC): Alex Peter lost 1-8
1D (NC): Connor Causgrove/Anthony Robinson won 8-4
2D (SC): Zachary Ackerman/Landen Clark lost 4-8
3D (SC): Ethan Graves/Sam Ebmeier lost 2-8
BOYS: Nebraska City 4 Gross Catholic 1
1S (GC): Ethan Graves lost 0-8
2S (NC): Alex Peter won 8-5
1D (NC): Connor Causgrove/Anthony Robinson won 8-0
2D (NC): Eli Davis/Cutler Adams won 8-6
3D (NC): Sam Ebmeier/Reid Hamling won 7-3 (ret.)
BOYS: Nebraska City 4 Lincoln Christian 1
1S (NC): Eli Davis won 8-6
2S (LC): Alex Peter lost 3-8
1D (NC): Landen Clark/Zachary Ackerman won 8-4
2D (NC): Cutler Adams/Ethan Graves won 8-2
3D (NC): Sam Ebmeier/Reid Hamling won 8-0