(KMAland) -- Both the Maryville girls and Nebraska City boys dropped duals in KMAland tennis action on Tuesday. 

GIRLS: Savannah 7 Maryville 2 

Lauren Cullin was a part of both wins and went 2-0 in the Maryville defeat. Full results:

1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Athena Groumoutis (8-1)

2S (M): Lauren Cullin def. Maddee Olszowka (8-4)

3S (S): Corinne Stewart def. Alyssa Pace (8-0)

4S (S): Krynna Rudel def. Jewl Galapin (8-6)

5S (S): Megan Weaver def. Dakota Haughey (8-5)

6S (S): Abiranna Huffman def. Anna Schommer (8-5)

1D (M): Groumoutis/Cullin def. Alvarez/Oszowka (8-6)

2D (S): Stewart/Rudel def. Pace/Haughey (8-4)

3S (S): Weaver/Huffman def. Galapin/Carsen Burns (8-0)

BOYS: Ralston 5 Nebraska City 4 

Connor Causgrove had a 2-0 day for Nebraska City despite the loss. View the full results below: 

1S (NC): Keno Schultz won 8-2

2S (NC): Connor Causgrove won 8-2

3S (R): Caleb Poggemeyer lost 8-2

4S (R): Braydon Thornton lost 8-2

5S (NC): Eli McNeely won 8-5

6S (R): Abraham Cortez lost 8-5

1D (NC): Poggemeyer/Causgrove won 8-5

2D (R): McNeely/Thornton lost 8-4

3D (R): Nathan Dia/Schultz lost 8-5

