(KMAland) -- Both the Maryville girls and Nebraska City boys dropped duals in KMAland tennis action on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Savannah 7 Maryville 2
Lauren Cullin was a part of both wins and went 2-0 in the Maryville defeat. Full results:
1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Athena Groumoutis (8-1)
2S (M): Lauren Cullin def. Maddee Olszowka (8-4)
3S (S): Corinne Stewart def. Alyssa Pace (8-0)
4S (S): Krynna Rudel def. Jewl Galapin (8-6)
5S (S): Megan Weaver def. Dakota Haughey (8-5)
6S (S): Abiranna Huffman def. Anna Schommer (8-5)
1D (M): Groumoutis/Cullin def. Alvarez/Oszowka (8-6)
2D (S): Stewart/Rudel def. Pace/Haughey (8-4)
3S (S): Weaver/Huffman def. Galapin/Carsen Burns (8-0)
BOYS: Ralston 5 Nebraska City 4
Connor Causgrove had a 2-0 day for Nebraska City despite the loss. View the full results below:
1S (NC): Keno Schultz won 8-2
2S (NC): Connor Causgrove won 8-2
3S (R): Caleb Poggemeyer lost 8-2
4S (R): Braydon Thornton lost 8-2
5S (NC): Eli McNeely won 8-5
6S (R): Abraham Cortez lost 8-5
1D (NC): Poggemeyer/Causgrove won 8-5
2D (R): McNeely/Thornton lost 8-4
3D (R): Nathan Dia/Schultz lost 8-5