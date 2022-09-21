Kensley Wood.jpeg

Kensley Wood

 Photo: Maryville Tennis/Twitter

(St. Joseph) -- Maryville’s Kensley Wood had a strong showing at the Lafayette Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland tennis.

Wood went 3-1 and took second in Flight B singles while Jewl Galapin was 1-3 in Flight A singles.

Carsen Bruns and Kloie Rouner played Flight A doubles, and Ella SHeil and Keagan Wilmes played Flight B doubles in the tournament. Check out the full results from Coach Nicole McGinness below:

Flight A Singles 

Jewl Galapin (1-3)

Lost 1-8 to Benton

Won 8-0 vs. Trenton 

Lost 2-8 to Leblond

Lost 4-8 to Lafayette.

Flight B Singles 

Kensley Wood (3-1)

Won 8-3 vs. Benton

Won 8-6 vs. Trenton

Lost 0-8 to LeBlond

Won 8-2 vs. Lafayette

Flight A Doubles 

Carsen Burns & Kloie Rouner (0-4)

Lost 3-8 to Benton

Lost 4-8 to Trenton

Lost 1-8 to LeBlond

Lost 2-8 to Lafayette

Flight B Doubles 

Ella Sheil & Keagan Wilmes (0-4)

Lost 1-8 to Benton

Lost 6-8 to Trenton 

Lost 2-8 to LeBlond

Lost 1-8 to Lafayette

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.