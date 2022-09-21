(St. Joseph) -- Maryville’s Kensley Wood had a strong showing at the Lafayette Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland tennis.
Wood went 3-1 and took second in Flight B singles while Jewl Galapin was 1-3 in Flight A singles.
Carsen Bruns and Kloie Rouner played Flight A doubles, and Ella SHeil and Keagan Wilmes played Flight B doubles in the tournament. Check out the full results from Coach Nicole McGinness below:
Flight A Singles
Jewl Galapin (1-3)
Lost 1-8 to Benton
Won 8-0 vs. Trenton
Lost 2-8 to Leblond
Lost 4-8 to Lafayette.
Flight B Singles
Kensley Wood (3-1)
Won 8-3 vs. Benton
Won 8-6 vs. Trenton
Lost 0-8 to LeBlond
Won 8-2 vs. Lafayette
Flight A Doubles
Carsen Burns & Kloie Rouner (0-4)
Lost 3-8 to Benton
Lost 4-8 to Trenton
Lost 1-8 to LeBlond
Lost 2-8 to Lafayette
Flight B Doubles
Ella Sheil & Keagan Wilmes (0-4)
Lost 1-8 to Benton
Lost 6-8 to Trenton
Lost 2-8 to LeBlond
Lost 1-8 to Lafayette