Lauren Cullin & Carsen Burns
Photo: Spoofhound Tennis/Twitter

(St. Joseph) -- Maryville's Lauren Cullin and Carsen Burns teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles championship at the Lafayette Tournament on Wednesday.

Cullin and Burns won 6-0 over Lafayette and Hiawatha (forfeit), 6-4 over Trenton and 6-2 over Chillicothe to win the championship. 

Jewl Galapin and Anna Schommer picked up fifth place finishes at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Alyssa Pace and Dakota Haughey were sixth in No. 1 doubles.

View the complete results below (per Coach Nicole McGinness).

Flight 1 Doubles Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey

5-7 loss to Trenton

4-6 Loss to Lafayette

6-0 win Hiawatha

4-6 Leblond for 6th place

Flight 2 doubles Lauren Cullin and Carsen Burns

6-4 Win over Trenton

6-0 Lafayette

6-0 Hiawatha

6-2 Chilli for 1st place medals

Flight 1 singles Jewl Galapin

0-6 Trenton

2-6 Lafayette

6-0 Hiawatha

6-4 Chilli for 5th place

Flight 2 singles Anna Schommer

1-6 Trenton

4-6 Lafayette

6-0 Hiawatha

6-2 Chillicothe for 5th place

Sarah Crowley and Keagan Wilmes played in the 2 doubles spot for Atchison

2-6 Chilli

2-6 Benton

0-6 Leblond 

Then they got a forfeit and got 7th place

