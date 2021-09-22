(St. Joseph) -- Maryville's Lauren Cullin and Carsen Burns teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles championship at the Lafayette Tournament on Wednesday.
Cullin and Burns won 6-0 over Lafayette and Hiawatha (forfeit), 6-4 over Trenton and 6-2 over Chillicothe to win the championship.
Jewl Galapin and Anna Schommer picked up fifth place finishes at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Alyssa Pace and Dakota Haughey were sixth in No. 1 doubles.
View the complete results below (per Coach Nicole McGinness).
Flight 1 Doubles Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey
5-7 loss to Trenton
4-6 Loss to Lafayette
6-0 win Hiawatha
4-6 Leblond for 6th place
Flight 2 doubles Lauren Cullin and Carsen Burns
6-4 Win over Trenton
6-0 Lafayette
6-0 Hiawatha
6-2 Chilli for 1st place medals
Flight 1 singles Jewl Galapin
0-6 Trenton
2-6 Lafayette
6-0 Hiawatha
6-4 Chilli for 5th place
Flight 2 singles Anna Schommer
1-6 Trenton
4-6 Lafayette
6-0 Hiawatha
6-2 Chillicothe for 5th place
Sarah Crowley and Keagan Wilmes played in the 2 doubles spot for Atchison
2-6 Chilli
2-6 Benton
0-6 Leblond
Then they got a forfeit and got 7th place