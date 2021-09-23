KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls rolled to a win while Nebraska City's boys competed at the Waverly Invitational on Thursday in KMAland tennis.

GIRLS: Maryville 9 Cameron 0 

Maryville was dominant on their way to the win with Athena Groumoutis, Lauren Cullin, Alyssa Pace, Jewl Palapin and Dakotah Haughey all going 2-0 and Anna Schommer and Carsen Burns also contributing. Full results: 

1S (M): Athena Groumoutis def. Lena Oberwalleney (8-1)

2S (M): Lauren Cullin def. Cali Teel (8-0)

3S (M): Alyssa Pace def. Justice Brewer (8-0)

4S (M): Jewl Galapin def. Harley Burton (8-0)

5S (M): Dakotah Haughey def. Jeeya Patel (8-0)

6S (M): Anna Schommer def. Autumn Dotson (8-0)

1D (M): Groumoutis/Cullin def. Oberwalleney/Teel (8-0)

2D (M): Pace/Haughey def. Brewer/Patel (8-0)

3D (M): Galapin/Carsen Burns def. Burton/Dotson (8-0)

BOYS: Waverly Invitational 

Nebraska City’s No. 1 doubles team of Brayden Thornton and Caleb Poggemeyer and No. 1 singles player Eli McNeely placed sixth at the Waverly Invitational.

Keno Schultz ended up with a seventh place finish at No. 2 singles for the Pioneers, which played without many of their top players due to illness.

